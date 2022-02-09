CBS to Reboot Fan-Favorite ’90s Drama

Reboots and revivals have continued to pop up in our pop culture landscape — and apparently, CBS could soon be adding another one to its library. On Tuesday, Variety reported that the network has given a pilot order to a reboot of Early Edition, the dramedy series that initially aired from 1996 to 2000. The original series followed Gary Hobson (Kyle Chandler), a stockbroker who, thanks to a magical tabby cat, received the subsequent day’s edition of the Chicago Sun-Times, and used the information within to change the future for the better.

The rebooted version of Early Edition would gender-bend the protagonist, and follow an ambitious but uncompromising journalist starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today. She then finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it. Casting for the pilot has yet to be revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rebooted Early Edition pilot will be written and executive produced by Melissa Glenn (Zoo, Beauty and the Beast), with DeVon Franklin and Bob Brush executive producing, and Jenna Nicholson co-executive producing. The series would be a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, AFFIRM Television, and CBS Studios.

The original version of Early Edition was a hit for CBS upon the time of its airing, and featured an ensemble cast that also included Shanésia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens, Kristy Swanson, Myles Jeffrey, Billie Worley, Ron Dean, William Devane, Constance Marie, and Tess Harper.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” Chandler said of the show’s success in a 1996 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I think people like the show. It has got something that’s different to it. It has got some smart writing.”

“I think that, going in, there was kind of an expectation by the network and the people around it that what they needed was a [Touched by an Angel], so we didn’t know if the little bit of edge the show has and the quirkier feel of it would play or not,” Brush echoed at the time. “Astonishingly enough, people seem to be embracing it.”

If this new version of Early Edition goes to series, it would be the latest reboot or revival in CBS’ arsenal, with the network considering a television adaptation of True Lies, and hits like The Equalizer and Magnum P.I. already airing.

What do you think of CBS ordering a pilot for an Early Edition reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!