Charlie Cox Wants To Put a New Spin on the Joker in the DC Universe

While Charlie Cox has earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Matt Murdock in Marvel productions, the actor has now expressed interest in taking on one of DC’s most iconic villains: Joker, the Clown Prince of Crime. During a recent Fan Expo panel in San Francisco, where Cox appeared alongside Daredevil: Born Again co-star Wilson Bethel, the conversation ventured into dream roles within the DC Universe. Cox’s response reveals the star’s ambition, as Joker is one of the quintessential DC characters, capable of making or breaking careers. Yet, Cox could be a right fit for the job, as he expressed a lot of consideration for the immense legacy he would need to honor, particularly given the legendary performances that have defined the Joker across different eras of film and television.

During the panel discussion, Cox carefully articulated his interest in the role while acknowledging its challenges. “I wouldn’t want to take it on based on the actors you have in the past because they’re so brilliant, but I was thinking, like, the Joker would be a lot of fun,” Cox shared. The actor highlighted Heath Ledger’s towering influence over the role, adding, “If you could find a way to do something… You know, I mean, Heath Ledger, for me, nailed that part, obviously. If you could find a new take on it in some way, that would be cool.”

The Joker’s cinematic legacy spans multiple decades and interpretations, each adding new dimensions to Batman’s greatest nemesis. The role has continually evolved from Cesar Romero’s debut in 1966 to Jack Nicholson’s defining turn in 1989. Still, Ledger’s Oscar-winning portrayal in The Dark Knight revolutionized the character. Subsequent interpretations by Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix, and Barry Keoghan have each attempted to live up to the audience’s expectations.

Ledger remains arguably the definitive version of the villain in live-action, which explains Cox’s caution when expressing his desire to play Joker. However, as Cox underlined, in the hands of a creative team capable of finding a new angle into the Joker legacy, the role could be incredible fun for a talented actor.

Charlie Cox’s Marvel History Is Far From Over

While Cox contemplates potential DC roles, his immediate future remains firmly in the Marvel universe with Daredevil: Born Again. Following the show’s creative overhaul during the 2023 Hollywood writers’ strike, new showrunner Dario Scardapane has crafted what promises to be a darker, more complex take on the Man Without Fear. As such, the series builds upon Cox’s recent MCU appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo, while maintaining the mature themes that defined the original Netflix run.

The new series dramatically raises the stakes by reuniting Cox with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, who has transformed from Hell’s Kitchen crime lord to mayor-elect of New York City. This political plot creates a complex dynamic where Matt Murdock must battle corruption through both legal channels and vigilante action. The show also welcomes back fan-favorites Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, while introducing new characters, including Margarita Levieva as Matt’s love interest Heather Glenn and Genneya Walton as BB Urich.

The series promises to delve deeper into the moral ambiguities of vigilante justice while examining how Matt Murdock’s faith and principles are tested by a city where his greatest enemy has achieved legitimate power. Cox’s ability to navigate these complex themes in Daredevil suggests why he might be particularly well-suited to tackle a character like the Joker, having spent years perfecting the balance between light and darkness in his portrayal of the Man Without Fear.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4 on Disney+.