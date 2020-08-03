Thor Star Chris Hemsworth to Swim With Sharks for National Geographic's Shark Beach Special

✖

Few animals captivate the public's attention every summer like sharks and few movie stars are more sought after than Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, with the Nat Geo channel announcing it would be developing an event titled "Shark Beach" that brings Hemsworth and the fish together during its annual SHARKFEST programming event next summer. More than merely an opportunity to enlist a famous face into planned programming, Hemsworth hails from Australia, where some of the biggest sharks on the planet live, with the actor himself also being a frequent surfer, which unites the world of humans and fish. This year's SHARKFEST is currently airing on Nat Geo and Shark Beach is slated to debut next summer.

Per press release, "Joined by the world’s preeminent shark experts — including surfers, conservationists, shark advocates, and marine biologists — Hemsworth begins his journey in his own backyard, Byron Bay, Australia. Here, he uncovers the reasons for increased shark attacks so close to home in recent years. Hemsworth joins local biologists to explore how existing preventative measures work to stave off shark-human encounters and dives with different species of sharks to understand their behaviors and power. He also uncovers the latest breakthroughs in shark science technology designed to protect both sharks and humans. Hemsworth’s mission to understand sharks is more than a journey; he’s searching for the answers to help pave the way to living more harmoniously among sharks."

“I’ve spent a great deal of my life near or in the ocean, sharing the same backyard with sharks, and recently there’s been some growing concern regarding an increase in shark activity,” Hemsworth shared in a statement. “It’s crucial that we both revere and respect sharks. Our oceans depend on these apex predators for a biodiverse ecosystem; however, we must also learn how to protect ourselves, and that’s my main objective in Shark Beach.”

“SHARKFEST has become the port of call for A-list scientists and filmmakers who share our passion for sharks and the health of the planet’s oceans. In success, we’re also drawing in celebrity thought leaders who have the power to raise awareness and impact behavior through their incredible social platforms,” Geoff Daniels, executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment at National Geographic, shared. “That’s why I couldn’t be more excited about Shark Beach and our latest collaboration with Chris Hemsworth. He’s a fearless defender of nature with a proven commitment to conservation and has an unrivaled willingness to do whatever it takes to help protect sharks for generations to come.”

Stay tuned for details on the Shark Beach event for next year's SHARKFEST.

Are you looking forward to the event? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.