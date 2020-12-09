Chris Meloni Shares First Look At Elliot Stabler's Return On Law & Order: SVU

✖

It's safe to say that one of the most anticipated returns of the upcoming television season is Elliot Stabler's return to Law & Order: SVU, a return that's been hoped for ever since he departed the show after season 12. Now Chris Meloni will return to the fan-favorite role in season 23 ahead of his own Organized Crime spinoff series, and he recently gave us our first look at a returning Stabler on the set courtesy of two new Instagram posts. The first one showed a close-up of his arm, which now bears Stabler's United States Marine Corps tattoo once more. He added the caption #firstdayofschool, and that got fans hyped for his big return (via ET).

He wasn't done though, as he followed that up with another post, sharing a photo of him and his daughter Sophia. Turns out he's filming on the SVU set with her because he posted the caption "Get to work with my girl- #BestDayEver".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni)

These posts are just the latest teases of the big reunion, as previously Mariska Hargitay revealed that Meloni was part of the cast table read. She shared a photo of the Zoom call and said "Well...that happened...", and the cast seemed to be enjoying themselves quite a bit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni)

Then executive producer Warren Leight shared another image of the Zoom call with a recap of who all was there, though there was also excitement for Hargitay and Elliot being together once more here too. Leight posted the photo with the below caption.

"Scattered around this @NBCSVU zoom screen grab:

our fantastic west coast editors,

our incomparable @SVUWritersRoom,

our insanely adroit #SVU22 squad,

New York's hardest working producing team,

and the guy who started it all (top row, middle)

Oh, and @Mariska and @Chris_Meloni"

Meloni will be returning to the Law & Order universe in SVU ahead of his own series Law & Order: Organized Crime, though the spinoff had to be delayed due to the pandemic and changes in staff, so it will hit in the Spring of 2021. We for one can't wait to see Olivia and Elliot back together onscreen once more, and we are definitely interested to see how things play out after all this time has passed.

Are you excited for Eillot's return? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order: SVU with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!