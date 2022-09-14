Chucky Season 2 Gets First Trailer and Poster

The Chucky Season 2 trailer is now out, and you can watch it above! The trailer for the sophomore season of SyFy's TV sequel to Don Mancini's Child's Play/Chucky movies shows just how things are shaking out after that big Season 1 finale. The surviving kids of Chucky's attack on his hometown (Hackensack, New Jersey) are shipped to a new Catholic school, with all their usual teen problems and fresh Chucky traumas coming with them into the restrictive new environment. Meanwhile, Chucky, Tiffany, and the Tiffany Doll are all hatching new murderous schemes to get the kids – and one another.

(Photo: USA/SyFy)

IGN had the exclusive debut of the Chucky Season 2 trailer and poster. You can get the Season 2 synopsis, below:

"After his diabolical plan to invade America's children's hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?"

A recent Chucky Season 2 photo gallery revealed some additional intrigue to what we see in the trailer. Lexy Cross is seen with one of the original bridal dolls that Tiffany's soul was trapped in, with some kind of seeming plan to get back at Tiffany (and Chucky) for killing both her dad and her boyfriend in Season 1. The trailer also teases some fun new additions to this managerie of the macabre: Tiffany's twin daughters. With an army of Chuckys still out there as well, things are definitely going to get wild.

Chucky airs on SyFy and is produced by Don Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe.

Chucky Season 2 will debut on October 5th on both SYFY and USA Network. Returning stars include Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Christine Elise as Kyle, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.

Devon Sawa (Final Destination) will play new priest character seen in the trailer alongside Lara Jean Chorosteki; Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix) will also make a cameo appearance.