Cobra Kai Stars Are Dating

Two stars of Netflix’s hit series Cobra Kai are reportedly an item. According to a new report from TMZ, Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand, who respectively portray Tory Nichols and Eli Moskowitz on the smash hit series, have officially begun dating. The pair confirmed their long-rumored relationship to the outlet while traveling through the Los Angeles International Airport. According to comments made by both actors, they had known each other for quite a while before dating, and aren’t currently worried about how their romance could impact the show.

“You caught me, bro! You caught me in 4K,” Bertrand explained. “Yeah, we’ve been dating for a while.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve been friends for a while,” Bertrand said elsewhere in the video. “I met her when I was like 15, and I was actually friends with her brother, Spencer. So that was kinda awkward, I had to be like ‘Hey man, I like your sister. But yeah, we had fun on set, and then we hung out off set.”

Bertrand has been appearing on Cobra Kai since its first season, while List joined the cast in Season 2. With the fourth season debuting late last year, and a fifth season on the way, it seems like fans can safely expect more storytelling for List and Bertrand’s characters, as well as the rest of the ensemble, on the way.

“There are characters and storylines that we’ve considered that, from the beginning, we would have said, ‘Okay, that’s a season,’ and that storyline ended up being an episode or two,” co-creator and co-showrunner Josh Heald explained in an interview with Collider last year. “And then there’s the opposite of that where you say, ‘Okay, this is a season,’ and now we’re going to extend that into multiple seasons. So we’ve always looked back at our original plan with open eyes because with so many new branches and so many new characters and interactions and what you’re seeing during production when, ‘Oh wow, these two people together, there’s something interesting about that duo,’ you want to lean more into it and when you do lean more into it, it naturally pushes other things along and further out. It’s changed at times, but it also hasn’t. We still have an endgame plan. We’re still writing beyond Season 5. But it’s been fun to bring in those new characters and storylines and let them lead the way sometimes.”

What do you think of List and Bertrand dating? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The first four seasons of Cobra Kai are now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.