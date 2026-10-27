Crystal Lake Starts a New Era for Friday the 13th And Is Officially a Streaming Hit

Crystal Lake‘s full season premiere on Peacock earlier this month marked the first new entry in the Friday the 13th franchise in seventeen years. Since the 2009 remake, the entire series has been in a legal limbo, but with everything now figured out, camp has reopened, and a new era of slashing has begun. On top of Crystal Lake immediately becoming the most critically revered entry in the entire 41-year history of Friday the 13th, the series has managed to achieve something else: major viewership.

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According to new data from Peacock and Nielsen, Crystal Lake premiered to 1.3 billion minutes watched in the first eleven days of its release. As a result, Crystal Lake has become the fourth-highest scripted original series ever on Peacock, landing behind only The Best Man: The Final Chapters, All Her Fault, and The Five Star Weekend‘s first season. Crystal Lake also made a huge splash on social media, with Sprout reporting the series earned 1.8 billion impressions in the first 24 hours after its premiere. All this begs the question: Where’s that Season 2 announcement?

Crystal Lake Season 1 Officially a Hit

In case it wasn’t clear how distinct Crystal Lake was from the critical response (the series boasts a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the next highest, the original Friday the 13th, with 48%), the viewership tells a major story. Not only is it clear that audiences paid attention to the great reviews for the series, but it also shows fans were eager for the return of the Friday the 13th franchise. It’s also worth noting that Crystal Lake is something of a retelling of the entire series too, remixing details and elements of the lore from the movies to tell an all-new story. Offering a fresh entry point like that has clearly made it something that newcomers can get into.

With viewership numbers this high, it’s only a matter of time before Peacock confirms that a Season 2 is in the works. The good news is that Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane already has plans for the future of the show, including what will happen in the immediate aftermath of the Season 1 finale but also what other details from the larger lore of the film franchise would become integral to the story.

Film Year Rotten Tomatoes Score Friday the 13th 1980 48% Friday the 13th Part 2 1981 27% Friday the 13th Part III 1982 17% Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter 1984 20% Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning 1985 11% Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives 1986 39% Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood 1988 21% Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan 1989 8% Jason’s Dead: The Final Friday 1993 12% Jason X 2002 26% Freddy vs Jason 2003 41% Friday the 13th 2009 27% Crystal Lake 2026 77%

“I know where season two goes. There are more stories to tell in Crystal Lake,” Kane told Dread Central. “We now know that Sackhead Jason is out in the world. Pam knows. I’m sure people in the town know. There are places to go and expand upon the town in sort of a Twin Peaks David Lynch style. These are great peripheral characters that are not really fully explored in the movies that we get the chance to explore more here, but can explore even further. I mean, come on. It’s Jersey in the mid-‘70s. There was a lot going on then and I’d like to bring some of it to Crystal Lake and see how Jason dispatches those people.”

Fans of the Friday the 13th franchise know that the ending of Season 1 sets it up to begin the events of the first movie, but based on the digressions that the series itself has already gone through, it seems likely that the show won’t fully recreate what we’re already expecting. To that end, if Crystal Lake returns for Season 2, it may also keep Jason’s signature hockey mask out of the picture too, he didn’t get it until the third movie after all.