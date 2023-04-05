Daffy Duck and Elmer Fudd Face Off in Looney Tunes Return First Look Clip (Exclusive)

Looney Tunes Cartoons are back with brand new episodes soon, and we've got your exclusive first look. Looney Tunes fans have nine new episodes to look forward to, and they will hit HBO Max on Thursday, April 6th. While we have to wait one more day for the new episodes to drop, we've got your first look at the Nest Effort episode, which will put Daffy Duck and Elmer Fudd in a face-off for control of Elmer's satellite dish. As you can see in the video clip above, Daffy tries to use Elmer's satellite dish for everything but watching TV, turning it into an impromptu hot tub, barbecue grill, umbrella, and more, and to say Elmer doesn't deal with it well would be an understatement.

Elmer is just trying to watch TV when Daffy is found soaking in the hot tub, and Elmer tells him that's not what it's for. Then Daffy proposes using it to do laundry, as well as barbecue burgers, protect him from the rain, bake a cake, and use it as a machine gun turret.

(Photo: HBO Max)

Elmer loses his cool at this point and takes out an axe, going after Daffy. Unfortunately, he gets a little too overzealous with the axe swinging and ends up chopping off half of the screen, which also includes the side of his house with the satellite dish. He then ends up falling off the roof entirely, but you know Elmer won't stay down for long. You can watch the full clip in the video above.

Looney Tunes Cartoons is executive produced by Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). The voice cast includes Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam) and Candi Milo (Granny), Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard). You can find the official description for the series below.

"From Warner Bros. Animation, and starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters, Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. In this modern iteration of the classic series, marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven, and visually vibrant stories."

Looney Tunes Cartoons' new episodes premiere on Thursday, April 6th on HBO Max.

Are you excited for new Looney Tunes episodes?