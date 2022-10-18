Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Teases Reunion With Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin

It's been four years since Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio last appeared on-screen together as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk in the third season of Netflix's Daredevil. In less than two years, the two will be reunited when Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+, a reunion many fans have been begging to see since Daredevil was first cancelled. While little is known about the series itself, Cox said in one recent interview he can't wait to get back on set with his co-star.

"He's obviously a lovely guy, but more than that, he's just such an extraordinary performer. He's such a great actor," Cox told GQ in a post-She-Hulk interview. "To be able to work opposite him and show up for a day of filming and see what he brings to the scene-which is always so much richer and more nuanced and more interesting [than] you could even have imagined in your mind I probably learned more from him about acting than I have from anyone else I've worked with. I think he's made me a much better actor. Hopefully, I can learn more as we can continue working together."

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Virtually nothing is known about the series as of this writing, other than the fact Cox and D'Onofrio will be reprising their fan-favorite roles. Regardless, Cox is just happy to be back as the Man Without Fear.

"I love it. I've loved every minute of it," Cox told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And right now I'm just buzzing that it's kind of happening again, it's starting up again. And I don't know where it's going, I don't know how much involvement I'm going to have, I don't know what it's leading to, but it feels like we're born again. And so I feel like I'm getting a second chance at the dream job that has... I refer to it as, 'There's the gift that keeps on giving.'"

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!