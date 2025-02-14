Daredevil: Born Again Promo Touts Disney+ Series’ TV-MA Rating (It’s Brutal)

A new promo for Daredevil: Born Again puts the emphasis on the Disney+ series’ TV-MA rating. We’re a little under a month before Daredevil: Born Again debuts on Disney+, and fans may not be ready for the amount of violence that’s about to be on their Disney streaming service. Disney is generally known as a family-friendly company with its theme parks and recognizable characters like Mickey Mouse. However, Daredevil: Born Again is a change from the norm with more than your average blood and violence on display. The newest TV spot looks to get viewers ready for what Daredevil: Born Again has in store.

The TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again opens with a voiceover from Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) stating, “I was raised to believe in grace… that we can be transformed into a better person. I was also raised to believe in retribution,” as we get quick cuts between Matt in street clothes and then in his Daredevil persona. Graffiti on a wall also has Daredevil: Born Again artwork on it. Other quick scenes feature some of the action sequences in Daredevil: Born Again and tease appearances from Punisher, Bullseye, and Muse.

“The devil’s work is never done,” the Daredevil: Born Again promo continues. We’re reminded that the two-episode premiere is on March 4th, which is just around the corner. Daredevil: Born Again marks the return of Marvel’s Netflix street-level heroes and villains, after they were put on the bench after their various series were canceled. We’ve seen Matt Murdock and his alter ego Daredevil make returns in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo, with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) appearing in Hawkeye and Echo. But Daredevil: Born Again will bring them face-to-face once again in another intense conflict.

Speaking of violence in Daredevil: Born Again, showrunner Dario Scardapane recently spoke about the level of violence fans can expect, and how it even surpasses that of the Netflix iteration of Daredevil.

“The level of violence is way up there for a Marvel/Disney show,” he told Empire Magazine. “I don’t think there’s anything else even in the ballpark. There’s a moment in this that is just absolutely batshit, and way past anything Netflix ever did.”

“There’s a world in which you might think that if that show kept running, we’d be in this place eventually, or something like it,” added star Vincent D’Onofrio. “But we’ve gone further in the darkness, the action, the nastiness.”

Daredevil: Born Again debuts with a two-episode premiere on March 4th on Disney+.