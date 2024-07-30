Daredevil: Born Again Star Confirms Reboot Wasn’t Going to Reference Netflix Series

In the era of streaming, anything is possible—especially in the era of superhero cinema. As we’ve seen before, fan campaigns have convinced executives to reverse course on cancellations and, in the case of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s lead to the revival of Daredevil. One of Marvel’s best-reviewed series, Daredevil initially aired three seasons on Netflix, taking viewers on a dark and gritty corner of the House of Ideas stable. With Daredevil: Born Again, the series is getting a direct continuation with the same cast and storylines, only that wasn’t always the case. That much comes from Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox, who said at a recent comic convention there was going to be a reboot of the character before the show underwent a major creative overhaul.

“Elden wasn’t invited to join the show at first… they had written in a cameo in the first episode to end the link between the shows and give the old fans closure, they scrapped that in the new version,” Cox said in an appearance at GalaxyCon Raleigh (via Screen Rant).

Now, Marvel Studios producer Brad Winderbaum compares the live-action Daredevil: Born Again to the animated X-Men ’97, as they’re both shows in the same continuity as their predecessors being picked back up years after first being canceled.

“Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97 because it’s reviving something that the fans love,” Winderbaum explained on an episode of The Official Marvel podcast. “But it’s taking it in a new direction.”

“These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed,” he added. “Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before. It’s no longer enough to try to murder each other. There’s a whole game of politics at play.”

Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and he’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan. It’s unclear if Sandrine Holt, Nikki M. James, Clark Johnson, Michael Gaston, and Harris Yulin will remain in the series after the aforementioned creative overhaul.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ starting March 2025.