7 Great Overlooked TV Shows If You Love Plot Twists

Who doesn’t love a good plot twist? Several shows use that trick in their stories, but the truth is that it doesn’t mean anything if it isn’t well planned. A lot of series throw in twists just to shock people, while others actually get it right, not only surprising you, but completely changing what you thought you were watching. That’s the kind of thing that makes the whole experience addictive and unforgettable. The problem is, you can easily name a bunch of popular shows with twists that everyone already knows by now. But what about the ones people barely talk about? There are many underrated series out there, and some of them are way more surprising than the hyped-up hits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you love shows that mess with your trust and make you question even the main character, this list is for you. Here are 7 great TV shows almost no one talks about, and they absolutely nail it when it comes to plot twists.

7) 56 Days

image courtesy of prime video

56 Days didn’t make much noise when it came out, and it’s still one of those shows that a lot of people haven’t even heard of. But when it comes to twists, it absolutely delivers a big one, starting with a premise that’s simple, but bold enough to really work: Oliver (Avan Jogia) and Ciara (Dove Cameron) are two strangers who get pulled into an intense, obsessive romance, and 56 days later, a body is found in the bathtub of their apartment. And that’s what hooks you almost instantly in the very first episode.

The thriller uses a back-and-forth timeline structure, jumping between the investigation and how the couple met, all the way up to the day of the mysterious murder. But what really makes 56 Days interesting is how it dismantles their relationship — neither of them is trustworthy, and the romance is even less so. The biggest twist is obviously the corpse in the bathtub, but the story keeps stacking more reveals on top of that, usually backed by cliffhangers that make binge-watching basically unavoidable. So if there’s one thing this show does well, it’s making you think you’ve figured something out only to prove you haven’t figured out anything at all.

6) Yellowjackets

Image via Showtime/Paramount+

A lot of people have at least heard of Yellowjackets, but the real issue is that it still doesn’t get talked about nearly as much as it should. And that feels like a crime, considering this series is a perfect pick for anyone who’s into heavy drama mixed with psychological horror. The story follows a group of teenage girls trying to survive after a plane crash in the wilderness, and years later, it jumps forward to show them as adults trying to deal with what happened (or pretending they’ve dealt with it). It basically uses the same structure as 56 Days, switching between past and present. And the real strength here is how the mystery isn’t just about what happened, but about what they became because of it.

Yellowjackets isn’t just interested in explaining the wilderness timeline; it’s more about the fact that whatever happened out there was way worse than anyone wants to admit. Because everything stays so dark and uncertain, the twists don’t always change the plot as much as they change how you read the characters. You think you understand someone, and then the show reminds you that you really don’t. It’s the kind of series that’s incredibly rewarding if you like being thrown off balance, especially when it makes you rethink everything that came before.

5) Dead to Me

image courtesy of netflix

One of the most interesting dark comedy series is Dead to Me, mainly because it starts looking like a simple story about two women dealing with grief and forming an unlikely friendship, but that’s really just the surface. The show introduces Jen (Christina Applegate), a newly widowed real estate agent, and Judy (Linda Cardellini), an eccentric woman with an aggressively optimistic personality. They meet at a grief support group, but it doesn’t take long to realize their bond is built on lies and secrets. It pulls you in fast since the emotional connection between them feels real, but pretty soon, the story starts pulling the rug out from under you.

One of the smartest things Dead to Me does is the domino effect. If you’re into plot twists, this is one of the most rewarding shows you can pick, as every major reveal doesn’t just shock you, but completely changes how you see the relationship between the characters. One minute you’re on one person’s side, then suddenly you’re rooting for the other, and by the end, you’re not even sure you trust either of them. And the best part is that it never turns into a generic crime thriller, because the real focus is always the friendship itself, full of guilt and emotional dependency. And of course, the humor just makes it land even better.

4) All Her Fault

image courtesy of peacock

Want a story that makes you paranoid? All Her Fault is exactly that. The plot revolves around a child’s disappearance that, at first, seems like something that could be solved pretty quickly, but the investigation is packed with conflicting versions of events. And that disappearance is the perfect starting point because it feels realistic and immediately terrifying at the same time. The show doesn’t waste time overexplaining everything either, because the whole goal is to keep the experience uncomfortable. This is definitely the kind of mystery-crime series that works best if you prefer something more intimate and tense.

But we all know that TV is already overflowing with crime shows full of secrets and disappearances. So what actually makes All Her Fault worth watching? The way it uses twists to turn basically everyone into a suspect without turning them into cartoon villains. Every new detail shatters the previous version of the truth, and little by little, you realize the missing child is just the tip of the iceberg in a web of lies. It’s not really about figuring out “who did it” in the classic sense, but about figuring out who’s manipulating who. This show is less about cheap shock value and more about watching trust get destroyed piece by piece.

3) The Capture

image courtesy of bbc

If All Her Fault is all about paranoia, then how about paranoia with a tech twist? The Capture uses its thriller setup to explore one of the most unsettling ideas of modern life: reality can be edited. In the story, Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) is an ex-soldier accused of a crime. He insists he’s innocent, but the security footage doesn’t match what he claims happened. From there, the investigation starts revealing just how easily video evidence can be manipulated — and it’s truly terrifying.

With a premise like that, The Capture is a show that should be way more talked about right now, especially because it messes with the audience too: you’ll watch a scene and fully believe it, only to later find out that what you saw was basically constructed. So it’s not just a series full of twists, but one that makes you feel manipulated right alongside the characters. And when that works, it becomes a thriller that’s much smarter than the average one. The plot can get a little too complex and maybe even overdo it at times, but overall, it gives exactly what it promises. The stakes keep rising episode after episode.

2) We Were Liars

image courtesy of prime video

We Were Liars tells a story that, at first, feels like it’s just a rich-family drama set in a dreamy, paradise-like location — but that’s why it hits harder when everything starts falling apart. The plot follows Cadence (Emily Alyn Lind), the heir to a powerful family who spends every summer on a private island. But after an accident that wipes out part of her memory, she returns to the island trying to piece together what really happened during the summer that changed everything. It’s an adaptation that a lot of people already believe is better than the original material.

The whole point is to trap you in that feeling that something is deeply wrong underneath all the “perfect life” aesthetics, so the suspense here isn’t really traditional — it’s emotional. That’s why the ending isn’t just shocking, it’s emotional. The story always hides key information through Cadence’s perspective, and since she can’t trust her own memory, the audience really shouldn’t either. When the truth finally comes out, it completely shifts the meaning of everything you’ve been watching. We Were Liars is designed to fool you, but in the best way possible.

1) Behind Her Eyes

image courtesy of netflix

Here, you’re basically looking at a case study of a show that starts as one thing and ends up becoming something completely different. Behind Her Eyes revolves around a pretty standard love triangle at first: Louise (Simona Brown), a single mom, starts something with David (Tom Bateman), her boss, while also forming a strange friendship with his wife, Adele (Eve Hewson). But little by little, things start getting weirder, with emotional manipulation, power games, and secrets piling up. For a good while, the story stays in that more familiar psychological thriller territory where you just know someone is lying. And then comes the absolutely insane final twist.

That’s probably why it’s so underrated, honestly. Behind Her Eyes feels like it could be just another average thriller with nothing groundbreaking going on, but if you’re patient, it becomes extremely mind-blowing. Pretty much everything exists to build toward the ending, but it’s an ending that actually delivers. The twist is so specific and so far removed from the show’s initial tone that it can be divisive, but it’s also exactly what makes the series stick with people. And the best part is that it’s surprisingly well put together, so don’t worry about it being the kind of crazy that doesn’t make sense.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!