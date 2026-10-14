DC Boss Delivers Lanterns Season 2 Update, And It’s Good News for HBO’s Latest Hit

Even before Lanterns premiered its first episode on HBO, the rumblings had already started that . Though reports indicated a writers’ room had been opened to explore the possibility of what another batch of episodes could explore on the premium cable network, no official order for a second season ever came, even as viewership for the series continued to steadily rise. Now, more than a week after the Season 1 finale, Lanterns‘ future is still pretty uncertain despite critical acclaim and fan adoration for Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart.

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Though actual news remains elusive, fans now have an idea of when they should expect something from DC Studios and HBO. Speaking with Collider, DC Studios co-president Peter Safran revealed that fans should know “before the end of the year” about the potential future of the series. Safran noted that, “If we’re able to come up with what we believe to be a worthy successor to a beloved and great first season, that’s what’s going to dictate whether there’s a second season.”

The conclusion of Lanterns Season 1 offered a few dangling threads not only for the larger DCU but for the characters that it introduced, all of which could easily become the basis for another batch of episodes. Pierre’s John Stewart not only cemented his place as a new kind of Green Lantern, but set a path in motion for a major evolution of the ideas behind the hero. Fans already know they’ll get to see him in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow movie, arriving next summer, so it stands to reason that we’ll find out a lot more about his status in that film rather than needing to wait for another season of television.

To that end, some dangling Lanterns storylines would be best suited for more episodes of the series itself rather than picking up the storylines elsewhere, notably, Sinestro’s place in the DCU. Freshly broken out of “Space Azkaban” by Noah Macon (the secret Manhunter), not only did Sinestro forge an unsanctioned lantern, but he seems primed to be thinking about the power of fear and how it can be harnessed in the future. It seems to be a great setup for Sinestro to start his own Corps, something that would be best suited for Lanterns to explore.

Furthermore, the status of Noah Macon as a Manhunter lying in wait in the DCU and the potential for him to perhaps break bad one day and start something nasty. Stewart is not only prepared to deal with this, but the series made sure to hammer home the themes of nature vs. nurture with the character, perhaps meaning that there is no future for the character, really, or that the DCU is just saving him for the right time.

The biggest piece of the puzzle, and the element that Safran is no doubt referring to with figuring out a story, is that Lanterns has already established itself as having a specific kind of tone and plot. Pitched as a True Detective-style series in the DCU, figuring out a mystery for Stewart to solve in a second season is a bigger hurdle to climb than one might think. The good news is, we’re only 10 weeks out from the end of the year, so news should arrive sooner than later.

What do you want to see in Lanterns Season 2? Or do you think DC Studios should leave it as a standalone series? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.