ComicBook Nation: DC Studios Drama, Best TV Shows & Comics of 2022

The ComicBook Nation team breakdowns their top 3 picks for 2022 TV shows and comic books; discuss the latest drama unfolding (up to this minute!) at DC Studios, and recap the W I L D reveals and controversies of The Game Awards.

BEST TV SHOWS OF 2022:

Here's how each host's picks came in (SPOILERS):

Kofi Outlaw – 1. Star Wars: Andor (Disney+) – 2. Severance (Apple TV+) – 3. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Janell Wheeler – 1. House of the Dragon (HBO Max) – 2. Stranger Things 4 (Netflix) – 3. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Matt Aguilar – 1. Stranger Things 4 (Netflix) – 2. Ms. Marvel (Disney+) – 3. Wednesday (Netflix)

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

(Photo: Producer Pete)

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!