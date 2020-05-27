The CW Releases New DC's Stargirl Character Posters

The CW has released a new set of character posters for DC's Stargirl, this time offering fans of the latest DC Comics-inspired series to hit the network their most detailed looks yet at the titular heroine and some of the people that make up her world -- including both heroes that make up a new generation of justice and the villains they seek to stop. These new posters feature, in addition to Stargirl, Hourman, Doctor Mid-Nite, Wildcat, Icicle, Brainwave, Pat Dugan, and Courtney's mom, Barbara.

In the cases of Doctor Mid-Nite, Hourman, and Wildcat, we haven't really seen those characters come to life just yet in the series. Courtney herself only fully debuted as Stargirl in this week's "S.T.R.I.P.E." but as you can see from the posters, a great bit of detail went into the creation of the super suits, something that costume designer Laura Jean Shannon previously broke down for us, particularly when talking about the design of Doctor Mid-Nite.

"Doctor Mid-Nite was full of opportunities for designing fun details into the suit and all of its accessories," Shannon said. "Gloves made of customized leather hold pouches and pockets for potions and healing salves. Goggles that supply tactical knowledge to the wearer integrate into the rest of the Golden era-inspired updated design. Made for our petite bundle of positive energy, played by the effervescent Anjelika Washington! Our amazing tailor shop collaborated with Creative Character Engineering to dial in each of the integrated details to then get a final paint job from our talented Textile Artists, adding dimension and flair."

You can check out the new DC's Stargirl character posters below.

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7 on The CW. New episodes debut Mondays on DC Universe.