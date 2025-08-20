James Gunn Reveals How Game of Thrones Inspired the DCU (Yes, Really)

Under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, DC Studios is launching its new cinematic universe with a decidedly different philosophy than its competitors. Instead of demanding audiences keep up with a sprawling multi-platform narrative, the DC Universe is being built on a foundation of standalone stories. Each project is designed to be a complete experience on its own, yet they all exist within a deeply interconnected world that adapts to the political and narrative changes introduced in each entry. This structure ensures that following the overarching story is a rewarding experience rather than a homework assignment. Gunn had previously compared this world-building approach to the Star Wars franchise, but the DC Studios co-head just revealed another, more surprising source of inspiration for his creative strategy.

“I think it’s the reason I agreed to the job,” Gunn told Interview Magazine when asked about the challenges of overseeing a cinematic universe. “You talk about George R.R. Martin, and he is really one of the guys who I love and look up to. I’m an enormous fan of his, and people say, ‘Oh, the DCU is doing what MCU is.’ But I think it really is a lot more to me what the Game of Thrones world is like or what Star Wars is like, because we’re building a universe and then picking out little pieces of it and telling individual stories from that universe.”

The Game of Thrones model for storytelling perfectly illustrates this vision of a shared universe Gunn wants for the DCU. The prequel series, House of the Dragon, tells a self-contained story set centuries before the original show, allowing new viewers to enter the world of Westeros without having seen a single episode of its predecessor. HBO intends to continue this approach with other planned Game of Thrones spinoffs, including the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and the developing pirate saga 10,000 Ships. Although the history of this world is consistent and the events of one story create ripples felt in another, each tale remains independent. This gives fans the freedom to choose which corners of the vast universe they wish to explore.

The DCU Is Already Off to a Great Start

The initial slate of releases for the new DCU already serves as a powerful validation of its world-building strategy. The universe launched with the animated series Creature Commandos, which debuted to a 95% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. That success continued with the theatrical blockbuster Superman, anchoring the franchise with an 83% Certified Fresh rating, and the second season of Peacemaker, which soared to a near-perfect 97% approval. This trifecta of critically acclaimed projects proves the model can sustain a high level of quality while telling a unified story across animation, film, and live-action television. The universe’s narrative cohesion is also immediately apparent, with key figures like Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) already weaving a connective tissue through multiple projects.

This successful launch is paving the way for a future slate that champions diversity in tone and genre. The studio is preparing to introduce a more hardened version of a classic hero in Supergirl, while The Brave and the Bold will establish the DCU’s Batman in the context of his relationship with his son, Damian Wayne. Furthermore, the universe is expanding beyond traditional superhero fare by developing an R-rated horror film centered on the villain Clayface and a sprawling cosmic detective procedural in the Lanterns series. This commitment to variety ensures that the DCU will be a collection of unique experiences rather than a uniform production line, offering different entry points for all types of fans.

Peacemaker Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

