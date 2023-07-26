Depp V Heard: Netflix Documentary About Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Court Case Sets Premiere Date

Netflix's documentary about the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard court case, Depp v Heard, has set a release date. On Wednesday, the streamer released a first trailer for the three-part series, revealing that it will debut on the platform on August 16th. As you can see in the trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, the documentary will look not just at the trial itself, but the cultural and social media fascination with it. The court case was the first to truly go viral on TikTok, becoming a global media event in the process.

Here's how Netflix describes Depp v Heard: "Depp v Heard is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case that captured the world's attention and became the world's first trial by TikTok. Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society." The series is directed by Emma Cooper and produced by Bitachon 365 and Empress Films.

What Was the Legal Issue Between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

The 2022 case between Depp and Heard saw Depp sue Heard for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote. In the piece Heard, who had been married to Depp from 2015 to 2016, called herself a "public figure representing domestic abuse" but never actually referred to Depp by name. However, Depp alleged that the op-ed contained three defamatory statements and sought $50 million in the lawsuit. Heard countersued for $100 million with claims that Depp had damaged her career. The jury ultimately found Heard liable for three counts of defamation and awarded him $10 million on compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages while they also found Depp liable for one count of defamation toward Heard and awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages. While both parties filed paperwork initially for appeals, they ended up settling the case in December of last year with Heard paying Depp $1 million.

"After a great deal of deliberation, I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia," Heard wrote on social media at the time. "It is important to me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward. Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Depp v Heard, a three-part documentary series, arrives on Netflix on August 16th.