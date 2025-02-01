Dexter: Original Sin Adds a Cameo from Major Future Villain

Dexter: Original Sin features a blink and you’ll miss it cameo from a major original series villain. Dexter is one of the most popular TV shows out there right now which may surprise some folks given it’s nearly 20 years old. The series was re-added to Netflix last summer and found a whole new audience that was likely far too young to watch it the first time around. After growing up on superhero and anti-hero stories like Daredevil and The Punisher, it’s not surprising that a new generation may have been immediately attracted to Dexter which has a lot in common with superhero stories. Of course, all heroes need good villains, though.

Dexter really made a name for itself with the drama that came out of the titular character going toe to toe with seasonal antagonists. John Lithgow, Clancy Brown, soon to be Uma Thurman in Dexter: Resurrection, and many others all played incredible villains throughout Dexter’s time on television. A new prequel series known as Dexter: Original Sin also revealed its main villain last week and they are played by yet another top-tier star. Unfortunately, given Dexter’s villains typically get a blade plunged into their chest by the end of the season, it’s pretty unlikely we will see this actor in a potential season two of the series. However, Dexter: Original Sin has wasted no time setting up future villains.

Dexter: Original Sin Features a Cameo from Miguel Prado

During Dexter: Original Sin episode 8, titled Business & Pleasure, Harry is off on his own little quest to investigate the so-called NHI killer. Newcomer Maria LaGuerta opts to join him outside of Miami, prompting a little road trip. When Harry comes to pick up LaGuerta, she is seen leaving her home at the same time as a well-dressed man. When Harry inquires, LaGuerta notes that it’s Miguel Prado, a man with aspirations of becoming district attorney one day. Of course, Miguel Prado eventually goes on to be one of Dexter’s greatest foes.

In season 3 of Dexter, Miguel Prado’s brother is killed by Dexter by mistake. Prado goes on a quest for revenge against the person he believes is the killer, but stumbles upon Dexter in the midst of the kill. Eventually, Dexter confides in Miguel that he is a vigilante and Miguel wants in on the action. However, Miguel is unable to keep his selfish urges in check and ends up breaking the code, creating problems for Dexter and leading him to ultimately put him down. He’s masterfully played by the great Jimmy Smits and is one of Dexter’s best villains to date.

Of course, Miguel Prado is much younger in Dexter: Original Sin, so he’s not played by Smitts. However, the cameo is a subtle nod to the heavily referenced history that LaGuerta and Miguel have in the original show. The two have a small affair in the original show and it seems like that stems from the fact the two have an extensive romantic history. It seems unlikely Prado will appear in a more prominent role in Dexter: Original Sin given he doesn’t meet Dexter until the third season of the original show. Nevertheless, there’s still opportunities for more tiny cameos here and there.

Of course, viewers of Dexter: Original Sin know this is not the only villain foreshadowed in episode 8. Dexter: Original Sin also confirms that Brian Moser AKA the Ice Truck Killer is also the NHI killer. The shocking twist has left fans in awe, especially since it’s essentially part of the show’s B-plot. Of course, the Ice Truck Killer doesn’t meet Dexter until season 1, but it’s clear he’s been stalking him for decades prior to that and Harry will likely cover up any evidence of his existence in Original Sin.

Whether or not any more Dexter villains will show up in Dexter: Original Sin remains a mystery. The Trinity Killer could be alluded to in some capacity given his decades of serial killing prior to the fourth season of the original show, but it seems unlikely anyone else would appear given they’d all be a bit too young or too off the radar to be mentioned. Nevertheless, it’s exciting to see how Dexter: Original Sin continues to connect the dots back to the original series with its various easter eggs.