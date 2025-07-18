Dexter: Resurrection Surprises Fans With Huge Episode 3 Cameos

Episode 3 of Dexter: Resurrection has finally given fans cameos that they’ve waited over a decade to see again. Dexter: Resurrection made a strong impression on viewers last week with its two-episode premiere. Not only did it get fans back in the groove with Dexter and sprinkle in plenty of exciting drama, but it also featured a boatload of cameos. The Trinity Killer, Doakes, and Miguel Prado all returned via a dream sequence that Dexter has during his coma. They all speak to him and show him not only the error of his ways, but somewhat encourage him to get back out there and find his son.

Dexter: Resurrection has been a huge hit thus far with high praise from critics and record-setting viewership. Dexter: Resurrection had the most watched and streamed premiere of any show in the history of Showtime, racking up over 3.1 million views in its first weekend. The sequel series saw a 44% increase from the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin and 79% from the previous Michael C. Hall-starring sequel series, Dexter: New Blood. It will almost certainly continue to climb as word of mouth spreads and as viewers binge the series when the show gets closer to wrapping up. And Episode 3 is sure to draw in some old fans who haven’t been watching.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 3 Brings Back Joey Quinn and Vince Masuka

dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 3, titled “Backseat Driver”, saw the return of Joey Quinn and Vince Masuka. The two characters are fan-favorites from Dexter’s days of working at Miami Metro back in Florida. Quinn in particular has been highly requested among fans and speculated, especially since actor Desmond Harrington got cagey about a Dexter: Resurrection cameo at the start of the year. Now, the truth is out. The two join Angel Batista at a bar in Miami as they’re in shock that he has abruptly chosen to retire. Batista keeps it vague among his friends, but he has opted to retire in order to pursue his investigation against Dexter full-time.

Of course, Masuka makes some very modern dirty jokes about things like OnlyFans, showing that he hasn’t changed a bit. Quinn, however, is concerned about what’s going on with Batista. However, Batista only offers a cryptic message about how they’ll get their answers “when it all goes down.” Harrington recently confirmed that Quinn would be in Dexter: Resurrection, but did so using a photo from a recent promo for the show that hasn’t been seen yet. That promo did suggest we’d see Miami again, but it’s not exactly clear when. So, it’s entirely possible this isn’t the last we see of Quinn in the show or maybe even Masuka.

Either way, fans were thrilled to see both Masuka and Quinn return in Dexter: Resurrection. They were major parts of the original show and it only makes sense that they’d still be close with Batista, who is a central player of this sequel series. Even if these two don’t show up again this season or only have very minor roles, Dexter: Resurrection is planned to have at least three seasons. They could very well be promoted to more prominent roles in a future season, especially with the massive demand for these characters.