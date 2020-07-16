Discovery Channel Honoring Grant Imahara With MythBusters Marathon

Earlier this week, MythBusters fans were devastated to learn that former star Grant Imahara passed away due to a brain aneurysm at the age of 49. Knowing the impact he had on viewers, both the Discovery Channel and the Science Channel will be honoring the star with marathons of MythBusters, Killer Robots, and White Rabbit Project. Imahara joined MythBusters in its third season and, up until his departure in 2014, delighting fans with his boundless enthusiasm for putting famous myths to the test, in addition to his overall passion for blending complex scientific methods with pop culture, making for a joyous experience.

Per press release, "Imahara was part of the Mythbusters team for 10 years, where his dedication to his craft and his ability to bust myths with the best of them brought tech to life for his fans. The programming line-up on Discovery and Science Channel will feature some of Imahara’s favorite MythBusters moments including a test to see whether an armor made of folded paper would hold up against an attack and whether a hotel room shower curtain could be turned into a life-saving parachute."

It adds, "In Killer Robots: 'Robo Games 2011', Imahara serves as tour guide through the International Robogames Competition, following everyday engineers and backyard brainiacs as they produce mechanized mayhem that’s as ingenious as it is dangerous. And in White Rabbit Project: 'May G Force Be with You,' Imahara serves as co-host, learning how adrenaline junkies get their biggest G-force rush."

The full broadcast schedule is as follows:

Discovery Channel – Friday, July 17th

8 a.m. ET - Killer Robots: "Robo Games 2011"

9 a.m. ET - MythBusters: "Mailbag Special"

10 a.m. ET – MythBusters: "Motorcycle Water Ski"

11 a.m. ET – MythBusters: “Paper Armor”

12 p.m. ET – MythBusters: “Blue Ice”

Science Channel – Saturday, July 18th

3 p.m. ET – Killer Robots: "Robogames 2011"

4 p.m. ET – MythBusters: "Shooting Fish in a Barrel"

5 p.m. ET – MythBusters: "Dog Myths"

6 p.m. ET – MythBusters: "Paper Armor"

7 p.m. ET – MythBusters: "Motorcycle Water Ski"

8 p.m. ET – White Rabbit Project: "May G Force Be with You"

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers. We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a Discovery spokesperson shared in a statement following the tragic news.

Tune in to the marathons celebrating Grant Imahara this weekend on the Discovery Channel and the Science Channel.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.