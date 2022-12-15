Disney+ Social Media Posts About Hawkeye Have Fans on Alert

Disney+'s social media made a post about Hawkeye today and Marvel fans are in shambles. On Twitter, the Holidays are in full effect. The company decided to get in on the fun by tagging in the official Hawkeye account. Of course, any MCU posts bring a bunch of eyes to them and fans want some answers. Kate Bishop and Clint Barton have not been seen in the movies or shows since their appearance on the Disney+ series. However, it seems absolutely certain that we will see the two Hawkeyes again at some point. Marvel Studios has made no formal announcements at this time. But, anything could happen. For now, all we have is wild speculation on the Internet. Check out the carnage down below!

Hawkeye has an an official synopsis for the series on Disney+: "Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

