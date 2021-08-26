Disney+ Releases Trailer For Pixar's Up Movie Spinoff Series

✖

Previously confirmed by Disney+ as being in the works for the streaming service, Pixar has released the first trailer for Dug Days a spinoff of the Oscar-winning animated movie Up. Focusing mostly on the lovable dog from the film the shorts will focus on "everyday events that occur in and around Dug’s backyard, all through the exciting (and delightfully distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog." Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Bob Peterson, co-director and co-writer of the original Up and co-writer of Finding Nemo, wrote and directed all of the shorts which are produced by Kim Collins. All five shorts debut on Disney+ on Sept. 1.

“Dug is pure of heart—he’s a good soul. I think people enjoy that part of Dug,” Peterson said in a press release about the shorts. “Plus, people love their dogs. We’ve gone to great lengths to include truth in dog behavior, so they see their own dogs in Dug.” With these shorts set after the film, and taking place outside of "Paradise Falls," there's a lot for Dug to learn about. “Everything is new, and he’s excited about all of it,” he added. “But the smallest things can distract Dug, never mind an actual squirrel.”

Check out the trailer and the poster for the series below

Dug Days marks the latest new series for Disney+ that hails from Pixar Animation Studios who previously released the short series Forky Asks a Question, a spinoff of the Toy Story franchise, as well as short collection Pixar Popcorn and the live-action reality series Inside Pixar. Most recently Pixar released Monsters at Work, a sequel series to the 2001 feature film Monsters, Inc.

Pixar has even more shows in the works for Disney+ too with a Cars series following Lightning McQueen and Mater previously announced to be in the works for a Fall 2022 release; and Win or Lose, Pixar's first original long-form animated series, which is set for Fall 2023.

Disney Animation Studios, the other branch of the House of Mouse that creates cartoons, is also developing Disney+ content with new original series focusing on Baymax from Big Hero Six, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, Moana, and Zootopia.