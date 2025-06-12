Before Stranger Things: How This Late ‘90s Show Prepped Viewers to Love the Paranormal

Long before there was the Netflix hit Stranger Things, there was a plethora of sci-fi shows that trained generations to love all things paranormal. Each generation has an example of this, including obvious answers such as The X-Files. Enter Disney’s surprising response, So Weird? It’s basically X-Files for kids, and it prepared many Disney kids to fall in love with the wonder and horrors of the paranormal. So Weird? is unique among the Disney Channel originals, complete with a young paranormal investigator, freak-of-the-week format, and a surprisingly dark tone for Disney. The musical score and cast helped to soothe fears and pains, creating a show that stuck with its audience.

So Weird? is a dark fantasy series with an edge of drama and science fiction, blending some of the best genres to create a unique and compelling tale. The cast alone is noteworthy, starring Cara DeLizia (Fiona), Mackenzie Phillips (Molly), Patrick Levis (Jack), Erik von Detten (Clu), Belinda Metz (Irene), Dave War (Ned), Eric Lively (Carey), and later, Alexz Johnson (Annie Thelen). If a few of those names ring a bell, you’ve probably watched your fair share of Disney Channel originals.

A Traveling Paranormal Crew (Sort Of)

The story follows Fiona Phillips, a teenage paranormal investigator touring the world with her rock-star mom (literally, they live on a tour bus and everything). It seemed like everywhere this tour bus stopped, Fiona would find a way to interact with the paranormal, from banshees to Will o’ the Wisps and angry spirits. In many ways, this show still feels like something Disney Channel never would have created, but we’re so lucky to have grown up with it.

The story combines a slow-burn mystery with a freak-of-the-week style format, to interesting results. While there’s this overarching mystery of what happened to Fi’s dad (and where her sight comes from), there are plenty of unique adventures to keep viewers interested. Each episode brought new monsters to the scene, though Fi’s compassion helped viewers understand not to judge a book by its cover. This isn’t to say Fi and her family didn’t face a fair amount of danger, as on more than one occasion, Fi jumped into a new paranormal instance without thinking twice.

Fiona’s character led the series for two full seasons, and there’s no denying the magic of her story. She would ultimately have to leave before filming season three, and boy, did that cause a snag. It’s hard to explain writing out any character, but especially the teenage daughter in a family show. The show managed it, introducing Annie, an aspiring singer. While she brought a new upbeat personality to the show, she didn’t quite capture the air of mystery that fans loved about So Weird? In truth, the third season of So Weird? felt far more like a classic Disney show, which probably kept it from standing out. Worse, it distanced the loyal audience, probably marking the beginning of the end for this series.

An Unexpectedly Dark & Emotional Show

So Weird? feels like it came out of left field, even all these years later. The show trusted its audience to handle more intense situations, throwing Fiona from one danger to the next. On the surface, it looks like Are You Afraid of the Dark?, but the emotional depth makes it clear that this show was an entirely different beast. The family-driven drama helped keep the story tight while enabling the cast to explore the world around them, however unwilling that may have been for some.

One of the core elements of So Weird? was the mystery about Fiona’s father. Though calling it a mystery feels like an understatement. He died under strange circumstances, and it’s clear the cast was still in the process of working through their emotions. Fi’s pain and anguish at the lack of closure hit viewers hard, while Molly’s music drives the point home, cutting to the core with songs such as “More Like a River” and “The Rock” still living rent-free in our heads. (And yes, Mackenzie Phillips sang those emotional pieces.)

While the emotional depth provided a grounding to So Weird? the show had no trepidation about examining the more existential side of the paranormal. It took a close look at what may happen to people after death, what the spirit world may offer, and so much more. Even when not dealing directly with death, the show asked big questions, including debates about changing the past and what defines identity. It was all seen through the lens of a young girl trying to understand something far beyond her means, and in doing so, it opened the door for the rest of us.

So Weird? is available to stream on Disney+.