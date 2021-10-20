Doctor Who Announces Halloween Episode

Doctor Who is getting into the Halloween spirit when it returns for its thirteenth season, titled , later this month. The official trailer for the season revealed that the series would return on Halloween, October 31st. It’s now clear that the choice of date wasn’t coincidental. In what may be a nod to Doctor Who‘s holiday special tradition, Doctor Who: Flux‘s premiere episode is titled “The Halloween Apocalypse.” That seems very in the spirit of previous episodes like “The Christmas Invasion,” the 2005 holiday special that saw David Tennant step into the show’s lead role as the Tenth Doctor.

The BBC also revealed Doctor Who: Flux‘s guest cast. The list of stars joining previously announced cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, and Jacob Anderson includes Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia) and Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), and Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), Sam Spruell (The North Water), Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street) and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside).

Finally, the BBC revealed one of the new monsters, named Karvanista, appearing in Doctor Who: Flux. You can see the image above. Karvanista joins returning monsters including Sontarans, Weeping Angels, Cybermen, and the Ood that appeared in the season’s trailer.

Executive producer Matt Strevens says in a press release, “I can’t wait for the audience to come on the Flux ride with us. It’s our biggest adventure yet with so many brilliant new characters to fall in love with. We had a blast making it.”

According to the Doctor Who: Flux synopsis, “The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Broadchurch) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob’s new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Who: Flux premieres on BBC America on October 31st.