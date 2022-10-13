Does She-Hulk's Finale Have a Post-Credits Scene?





She-Hulk's finale is here and we've got the details about the show's post-credits scene. Yes, Marvel Studios sent the fans home with something to talk about. She-Hulk ends with Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky in his jail cell after agreeing to go back to prison. Wong opens a portal for him and the two escape to Kamar-Taj together. It feels like this isn't the last viewers are going to see of Abomination. With The Leader confirmed as the villain of Captain America: New World Order, it would seem like Abomination will be around sometime around that movie. Thunderbolts fans are desparately wishing for Blonsky to be a part of that ensemble. But, things remain unclear on that front as well. Phase 4 certainly knows how to dangle a carrot for the audience. This raises questions about what the government is going to do about Wong deciding to spring a super human out of maximum security prison on a whim. So, a lot to digest.

While not a post-credits scene, the end of the show also introduces Hulk's son Skaar to the MCU mix. When Bruce Banner actually flew to Sakar earlier in the series, most fans thought it would end up being a tease for World War Hulk in some capacity. Well, it still might go that way. But, for now, Bruce needs some time to get to know his son a bit better. That inclusion feels like it would have been a candidate for a post-credits scene as well.

Where Does This Leave Abomination?

Well, you can probably expect him to come back at some point as a part of Thunderbolts or the seeming Hulk conspiracy weaving its way into the background of the MCU. For now, Roth was just excited to finally work alongside Mark Ruffalo, for as long as he could. If there's a bigger smackdown hiding in the future, it's tough to say.

"It was great. I don't know if it's in there [in the episode], but there is a slight bit of confusion when I see him," Roth explained to EW. "We riffed on that a lot when we were shooting but I don't know if any of it made it in. 'You really put on weight,' that kind of stuff. It's very funny. But listen, I got to work with two great actors, that's the bottom line. Ed's fantastic, and Mark Ruffalo, I've always wanted to work with Mark Ruffalo, and I got to do it. That's pretty much a bonus. I'll take that."

