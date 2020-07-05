Doom Patrol: Dorothy and Baby Jane Become Friends in "Finger Patrol" Photos

DC Universe has released new photos for the upcoming fifth episode of Doom Patrol's second season, "Finger Patrol". The episode will see each of the Doom Patrol team moving forward from this week's party to save Danny and, in doing so, face some of their trauma's and challenges. For Larry that means going to see his family that he reconnected with at the funeral for his son, Gary. For Vic, that apparently means heading back to Detroit with Cliff in order to try to get together with Roni while back at Doom Manor, Dorothy finds a new friend in Jane's Baby Doll personality.

In the case of Vic/Cyborg (Joivan Wade), departing from Doom Manor is a big part of his effort to deal with his trauma and work on himself, something that series showrunner Jeremy Carver addressed in a recent interview.

"Number one, he was not done with his recovery from the events of last season and the trauma caused specifically by Mr. Nobody, and the fissures it caused with his father," Carver said during an interview with ComicBook.com. "So first and foremost, we felt like Cyborg needed to do some work on himself. And then once we decided that he needed to do some work on himself, that's when the idea of something else entirely happening to him, which was meeting this woman in that support group that happened when he was least expecting it. So, it was a character decision for Cyborg, but also, this is a little bit of a deep dive, but the ultimate betrayal from last season was Niles and these four people whose lives he inextricably altered, and Cyborg was not one of one of them. So, it felt in the beginning, let's let — for lack of a better term — the four children, deal with dad."

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode and read on for the photos.

"Finger Patrol" - Dorothy finally finds a friend in Baby Doll – until playtime goes awry. Cliff discovers that Niles plans to give him human-like upgrades. Vic devises a plan to win Roni back. After Rita has a lousy audition, Larry brings her along to meet his family and learns more about the life he left behind.

New episodes of Doom Patrol land Thursdays on both DC Universe and HBO Max.