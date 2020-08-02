Doom Patrol "Wax Patrol" Photos Released

DC Universe has released photos for "Wax Patrol", the upcoming finale for Doom Patrol's second season. After a season of the team largely dealing with their own individual issues, the episode will see everyone come back together to help Dorothy face off with the Candlemaker now that she's begun to grow up -- something that is the terrifying creature's avenue to being unleashed upon the world.

In a previously-released preview for the episode, Dorothy's imaginary friend Herschel (the giant spider, for those keeping track) reaches out to the team to help Dorothy as she faces off with Candlemaker, though the team will have their own imaginary friends to face in the process. On top of that, the episode will also delve a bit more into the mystery of Miranda. One of the other major storylines this season on Doom Patrol has involved the unrest in the Underground and, most recently, the mysteriously-returned Miranda threw Jane into the Well, effectively discarding Jane along with the deceased Flaming Katy and Baby Doll and previously missing Scarlet Harlot and Lucy Fugue.

You can check out the official episode synopsis for "Wax Patrol" below and read on for the photos.

"Wax Patrol" - Before they can save the world from The Candlemaker in the season two finale, the Doom Patrol must first confront their childhood imaginary friends. Meanwhile, Jane reflects on the first time that Miranda (guest star SAMANTHA MARIE WARE) became "primary," and Dorothy must make a fateful choice.

New episodes of Doom Patrol land Thursdays on both DC Universe and HBO Max. "Wax Patrol" debuts August 6th.