Doom Patrol: The Party Gets Started in "Sex Patrol" Preview

DC Universe has released a preview for the upcoming fourth episode of Doom Patrol's second season, "Sex Patrol" and while previously-released photos for the episode reveal that the SeX Men will be showing up at some point, the preview is giving us our best look yet at the party that is likely what brings them there -- and as you can see for yourself in the video up top it's definitely going to be a wild one, complete with Cliff/Robotman somehow getting to have a little bit of chemical fun in the process.

Of course, while there's definitely a party going on at Doom Manor, it's for a fairly serious reason. As we saw in last week's "Pain Patrol", Danny formerly the Street now the Brick was accidentally dropped by young Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) and broken during a game of hide and seek. With Danny in bad shape, their friends -- affectionately called Dannyzens -- show up to help them out with a bit party that they hope will bring Danny back. It sounds, in a word, wild, something that Larry Trainor/Negative man actor Matt Bomer recently touched on when speaking about how Doom Patrol's second season somehow ups the ante compared to the first.

"I'm just, I'm so blown away by the writers on this show and the fact that somehow they were able to up the ante and outdo themselves from season one without sacrificing character or story or doing it for any kind of sensational effect. It's all somehow still organic to the story, which is still baffling to me," Bomer said.

The question of "how they do that" is one that Bomer said was one for the writers, but for him, every script felt like getting a gift.

"Just for like me as an actor, it's like Christmas Day when I opened my new scripts, it's like how are they going to... I know they're going to pull it off because I've read enough of their writing now to know that they will," he said. "But how are they going to do it? I just do it episode to episode, somehow."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Sex Patrol" below.

"Sex Patrol" - When the Dannyzens throw a massive party at Doom Manor to resuscitate Danny the Brick, Dorothy longs to join the festivities and experience life as a grown-up. As the party rages on, Rita asks Flex Mentallo (guest star DEVAN CHANDLER LONG) to help unleash her full potential - which has some dangerously racy consequences.

New episodes of Doom Patrol land Thursdays on both DC Universe and HBO Max.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.