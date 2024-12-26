Drew McIntyre Wins Best Male Wrestler 2024 (Golden Issue Awards)

2024 was a truly eventful year in the world of wrestling, both in terms f the big picture and the stars delivering unforgettable moments in the ring. As you might suspect, that made it difficult to narrow down a category like best male wrestler of the year down to just five nominees, and it was even more challenging to narrow that list down to just 1 winner. After a stacked year across the industry and elite talents making their case in WWE, AEW, TNA, ROH, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and more, it came down to one name that delivered time and time again over the course of the year.

So without further ado, the winner of the Golden Issue Awards Best Male Wrestler of the Year is…

DREW MCINTYRE!

While every nominee in this category was more than deserving, it’s difficult to argue against the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was on fire from the very beginning of the year and simply never looked back, and had some sort of memorable moment at just about every single premium live event through the year.

That included winning and losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, which kicked his feud with CM Punk into overdrive and created some of the best moments of Monday Night Raw over the course of the next few months. With Punk still injured for parts of the year, McIntyre carried the feud early with some of the best promos of his career, and then when Punk was healthy, it was off to the races in the ring.

McIntyre was perpetually over and delivered in big moments even when those ended in a loss, and then he took a bracelet and turned that into a storyline that you were actually invested in. He also turned in some amazing matches over the course of the year, including two vicious matches against Punk in Bash in Berlin’s Strap Match and Bad Blood’s Hell in a Cell.

Then after a brief time away, McIntyre returned to the ring in a huge spot and didn’t lose a bit of momentum, immediately having an impact on WWE’s other marquee story the Bloodline saga. It’s been a huge year for Drew McIntyre, and we can’t think of anyone more deserving of this year’s Male Wrestler of the Year Award.

Nominees:

– WINNER: Drew McIntyre

– Kazuchika Okada

– Will Ospreay

– Cody Rhodes

– Swerve Strickland

