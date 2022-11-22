Echo Star Teases Daredevil: Born Again Connection

Make no mistake about it, Echo will lead directly into Daredevil: Born Again. The characters have always been connected to one another in the Marvel source material, and Echo star Vincent D'Onofrio has confirmed the story of the two upcoming live-action shows will be closely connected, at least as far his his character Kingpin is concerned.

"I have to say that in Echo, which is coming, you're going to see Alaqua Cox's performance. The woman who plays the lead in the show is just unbelievable," D'Onofrio said in a recent spotlight panel at Salt Lake FanX. "We did some scenes in that that you'll be able to see everything I just told you about how I approach the character. It's full-on in the last few episodes of that show. It's going to be quite something and that leads into, of course, [Daredevil] Born Again."

What is Echo about?

Little is known of the show other than the fact it will follow Cox's Maya Lopez as she travels home to Oklahoma after the events of Hawkeye. Somehow, someway her journey will then cross paths with her "uncle" Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio).

"Okay, so all I can say is that Maya's actions are leading her to Oklahoma to reconnect to her Indigenous roots and find the definition of family and community," the actor told ComicBook.com at D23 Expo. "But we don't really know about Kingpin yet. I can't really say anything."

What else has Alaqua Cox starred in?

Hawkeye was Cox's first professional acting gig, having auditioned for the role while working in a retailer's warehouse. Now, she's found herself an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her very own series.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox previously said of her MCU role. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given."

She continued, "It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

Echo will debut on Disney+ in 2023 while Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit the service on 2024.

