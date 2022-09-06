Elon Musk Rips Into New Lord of the Rings Series "Tolkien Is Turning in His Grave"

Elon Musk had some staunch criticism about Amazon's Rings of Power. The celebrity took to Twitter to voice his displeasure about the Lord of the Rings series. He argued that the characters are unlikable, with the exclusion of Galadriel. There's been a lot of talk about Rings of Power and the casting as it relates to diversity. Amazon had to delay the user critic function for the series on its site as certain fans were chomping at the bit to review bomb the show. On the other hand, a large amount of the fantasy fans out there are absolutely in their glory that they have both new Lord of the Rings to watch and House of the Dragon over on HBO. Tolkien might not have an immediate say in Rings of Power, but there are choices being taken in the show that don't directly contradict the writing. (And some that actually adhere to the source material more than you might think!) Despite all of that, the head of Tesla isn't thrilled about these developments. Check out what he tweeted down below.

"Tolkien is turning in his grave," Musk said. "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice."

Morfydd Clark plays the elf in the Prime Video series and knows that a lot of fans have Cate Blanchett on the mind when they think about Galadriel. In an interview with Variety, she adds her perspective on some differences with this earlier period in the elf's life.

"I would say that her serenity is hard earned. I don't think you get to that level of wisdom without going through things," Clark began. "She actually speaks about [how] with wisdom, there is a loss of innocence, which was a really good thing for me to find in the lore. Because, like, how young are you when you're still thousands of years old? So it was thinking of what innocence she lost during this time. The elves by the Third Age have evolved to a certain degree. The elves in the First Age are really messy and screw each other over a lot, and fight and mock each other also. They are the history of Middle Earth, and so they are forever changing. It was really interesting for all of us playing canon characters to be exploring how these characters become what we know them to be."

If people are not digging the character, Clark also had a reminder about Tolkien's own descriptions. "There's a bit where Tolkien describes Galadriel as tying her hair up into a crown with a plait as she goes into battle," she added. "I was kind of like, wow this opens up so much, that this happened. And also, Tolkien changed his ideas about Galadriel, which makes her more interesting. I became obsessed with like, why did Tolkien need Galadriel to be that at that point? He kind of like fell more in love with her, I think, as he got older, and so there's a fluidity to her character."

