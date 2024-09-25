Julius is still lecturing, and Everybody Still Hates Chris. Nearly 20 years after Terry Crews first played the hard-working, penny-pinching father of a young Chris Rock (Tyler James Williams) on the live-action sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, the Crews-voiced Julius is back — in animated form — in the new adult animated comedy, which airs its two-episode series premiere Sept. 25th at 10pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.

In an exclusive preview clip (above) from episode 2, "Everybody Still Hates Block Parties," Julius lectures Chris (voiced by Tim Johnson Jr.) and his best friend Greg (Gunnar Sizemore) about fairness amid complaints that Chris has to work during the neighborhood block party.

"Hey, Mr. Chris's dad, why does Chris have to work when everyone else has fun? It's not fair," Greg says before Chris covers his mouth. Grilling Greg until he runs away, Julius asks, "Is it fair that they call it the World Series when it's just teams from North America? Is it fair that Neil Armstrong got to walk on the moon, but Michael Collins had to stay in the Command Module?" After a concerned Chris points out he should go after Greg because he's white and "something could happen to him," Julius responds, "Like what? He's going to get approved for a loan?"

"Greg only cares about what's 'fair' when it benefits him, as you can see in this sneak peek," Sizemore said. "It's been incredibly fun playing this character because he's so desperate for attention, yet completely unaware of his surroundings — and when you're working with such a talented group of actors and writers, the comedic possibilities for someone like Greg feel endless."

The Rock-narrated animated revival is based on stories inspired by his experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s. In addition to Crews as Julius, a gentle giant with a relentless work ethic and a tightwad approach to life who works three jobs and knows the cost of everything down to the penny, Tichina Arnold reprises her role from the original series as Chris' strong-willed and no-nonsense mother Rochelle. Ozioma Akagha (Teen Titans Go!) voices Chris' feisty baby sister, daddy's girl Tonya, and Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Danger Force) voices middle child Drew, the golden child of the family who is the epitome of Black Excellence: handsome, athletic, a ladies man, taller and cooler than his older brother Chris.



Watch the new Everybody Still Hates Chris trailer below.

Guest stars reprising their roles from the original series include Tisha Campbell (My Wife and Kids) as ex-con Juanita "Peaches" Clarkson, Paul Ben-Victor (Pam & Tommy) as Coach Roy, Mike Estime (Last Holiday) as street-dealing bootlegger Risky, Antonio Fargas (Foxy Brown) as Chris' boss, grocery store owner Doc Harris, Kevontay Jackson (Dear White People) as Jerome from across the street, Jacqueline Mazarella (Are We There Yet?) as Chris' former teacher turned principal Ms. Morello, and Ernest Thomas (What's Happening!!) as the shady womanizer Mr. Omar.

Among the many additional guest voices loaning their talents to the 10-episode first season are Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Todd Bridges (Diff'rent Strokes), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Jaylen Barron (American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez), Eugene Cordero (Marvel's Loki), Nicole Byer (Big City Greens), Ron Funches (The Great North), Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias (Mr. Iglesias), Phil Lamarr (Futurama), Lindsey Stoddart (Bob's Burgers), Cree Summer (The Patrick Star Show), Grammy-nominated musician Busta Rhymes (The Boondocks), Rickey Smiley (The Rickey Smiley Show), Sally host Sally Jessy Raphael, and Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe, the R&B group collectively known as Bell Biv DeVoe.

The reimagined series starring and executive produced by Rock premieres Wednesday, September 25th at 10pm ET/PT, with new episodes airing Wednesdays on Comedy Central.