The Falcon and Winter Soldier John Walker Captain America Funko Pop and Marvel Legends Figures are Here

After the events of episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Solider on Disney+, the Marvel Must Haves merch releases for this week comes as no surprise. John Walker (Wyatt Russel) is the new Captain America, and that means he gets his own Funko Pop and Hasbro Marvel Legends figure. The question is, do you want them? Spoilers and pre-order details follow...

In episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, we learned more about John Walker - the new Cap that was revealed at the end of the first episode. On paper he has solid qualifications for the job - he's the only solider to earn the Medal of Honor three times and he aced every test that the government threw at him. He also has the right attitude about taking on the mantle. However, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) don't like him and his face has been described as "punchable".

Of course, Marvel knows exactly what they're doing. Fans won't like John Walker even if the reasons why boil down to "he's not Steve Rogers", so Marvel is cranking up the tension. Bucky is mad at Sam for putting down the shield, and Sam and Bucky are mad at John Walker for existing (and being a bit too familiar with them). Episode 2 ends with Walker telling Sam and Bucky to stay out of his way, so you can see where this is all going.

That said, it will be interesting to see what the response is to the John Walker Captain America Funko Pop and Marvel Legends figures. If your game to add them to your Marvel collection, the Funko John F. Walker Captain America Pop figure is available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now. The Marvel Legends series figure is a Walmart exclusive that you can pre-order here for $22.88 with an August release date.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider is now streaming on Disney+.

