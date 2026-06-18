Fallout Season 3 Officially Adds Star Wars Favorite and More to Cast

Amazon’s Fallout has become a breakout hit, and another clear sign that the new era of video game TV show adaptations is getting it right (see also: HBO’s The Last of Us). Fallout Season 3 is now poised to be the biggest one ever for the show, and the expanding cast certainly seems to indicate as much.

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Today, we have the announcement that three big-name actors have joined the cast of Fallout Season 3. Another famous actor has also joined the cast of the third season, and, along with the returning cast, Fallout now has one of the most impressive ensemble casts on TV.

Fallout Season 3’s New Cast Members Revealed

The following actors have been added to the cast of Fallout in Season 3. NOTE: No character details have been revealed for any of the new cast members. But here’s the breakdown on the actors and where you’ve seen them before (from L to R in the photo):

Emily Mortimer (Shutter Island, 30 Rock)

Manny Jacinto (The Acolyte, The Good Place, Freakier Friday)

Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night in Soho, Jojo Rabbit)

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld)

The newcomers will join Fallout‘s regular cast, including star Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks, Marvel’s Agents of SHILED), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Frances Turner (The Boys), Annabel O’Hagan (Rent Free), and Dave Register (FBI).

As per Amazon’s press announcement, Fallout “returns to Los Angeles this month to begin filming Season 3.” That will be welcome news to all the fans who worry about TV series taking too long (as in years) between seasons to keep viewers invested.

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Inspired by (but not a direct adaptation of) the iconic video game series, Fallout Seasons 1 and 2 introduced us to Lucy MacLean (Purnell), a “vaulty” who grew up inside a “Vault,” a bunker built by the Vault-Tec corporation, to keep a select few safe from nuclear armageddon and the mad world that followed. After her home is breached in a violent raid, and her father, the Overseer (MacLachlan), is taken, Lucy embarks on a perilous journey into the outside world to retrieve him.

Like the games, the world Lucy finds has been a wasteland for centuries, now overrun by mutated creatures, actual monsters, and even radically mutated humans known as “ghouls,” like the infamous bounty hunter known as “The Ghoul” (Goggins). Over the course of two seasons, Lucy has discovered that her home, family, and entire world are filled with lies and propaganda, and that the outside world has many other survivor factions with their own beliefs and agendas.

What Will Fallout Season 3 Be About?

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SPOILERS: Season 2 ended with another rearrangement of the chessboard. Lucy and the Ghoul stopped her father Hank’s evil plot to create mind-slaves through control chip implants, but Hank erased his own mind with said chip before they could unravel the larger mystery of “The Enclave” group, which seems to be running things.

Lucy finally reunited with her ally, Maximus (Moten), as New Vegas was conquered by the fanatical Lacerta Legate (Macaulay Culkin) and his Roman “Legion” group. Maximus’ former group, The Brotherhood of Steel, is planning a major retaliation using a new armored suit, and the New California Republic is still an X-Factor that needs to be considered. Gaming fans are thrilled that Colorado, a location only indirectly mentioned in the games, will be explored in Season 3, as The Ghoul follows the trail of his missing family to the Rocky Mountain region.

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Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy (the creative team behind HBO’s Westworld), and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

You can stream Fallout on Amazon Prime Video. And discuss all things TV and gaming on the ComicBook Forum, below!