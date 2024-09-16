Fan-Favorite Harry Potter Star Offers to Play Dumbledore in TV Reboot

The Wizarding World is preparing to enter a whole new era, with a Harry Potter reboot in the works for HBO. The live-action television series is set to be launched in 2026, and is set to cast a brand-new generation of actors to play its iconic characters. Still, there has naturally been the question of whether or not the cast and crew of the original Harry Potter films will reprise their roles in any capacity, and it looks like Sirius Black actor Gary Oldman is addressing those theories. While Oldman confirmed to IndieWire that he has not been approached to return for the Harry Potter television reboot, he suggested one way he could play a new role in the proceedings.

"I love, Sirius. He wasn't in it enough. He turned up and then he went through the veil," Oldman remarked, before adding, "I would bet my money that they will get a whole new cast of people. Maybe in a few years, I could do Dumbledore."

What Will the Harry Potter Reboot Be About?

The Harry Potter television series would cover the entirety of J.K. Rowling's book series, with executives previously hinting they hope the series spans a decade. Rowling would be involved with the new series in some capacity to ensure that it "remains loyal to her original material."

"We have been trying to be very close to the vest," HBO chief Casey Bloys previously said of the search for a showrunner. "We haven't gone out to agencies. We have our own internal process where we've been thinking about people but we have not wanted to go out into the world. Now that the news is out there, we will start working with the Blair Partnership and we'll start going out to the business."

Will Daniel Radcliffe Appear in the Harry Potter Reboot?

As original Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe told ComicBook last year, he doesn't think he will — or probably should — return in the HBO reboot.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe confirmed at the time. "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

As mentioned above, the Harry Potter television reboot is set to premiere on HBO in 2026.