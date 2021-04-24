Fear the Walking Dead’s Survivors Are Facing an Existential Threat in Episode 610 Opening Minutes

Morgan Jones (Lennie James) calls a meeting about a new threat to the survivors' existence in the opening minutes from Fear the Walking Dead Episode 610, "Handle With Care." In the episode mostly told through the eyes of Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades), some time has passed since the widowed June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) summarily executed Ginny (Colby Minifie) behind the walls of Morgan's supposed-to-be peaceful dam community. Rangers Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Samuels (Bobbie Grace) report more spray-painting activity from their foes who sabotaged Tank Town in the explosive Episode 606, "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg," where a spooked Ginny lost a hand to the underground group behind "the end is the beginning."

"One thing we're going to see in the back half of this season is there's still a looming threat out there, which are these people that are spray painting 'The end is the beginning,'" co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW about the season-building threat. "The people who took out Tank Town, the ones who were spray painting the sub in 601. That group is going to rise to the forefront in a really dramatic way in the back half. And it's going to really test our fractured family of characters because they're going to have to find a way to reckon with that threat."

Goldberg added: "And yes, they're in a place where they're not unified, and that's just going to make it all the more interesting when they're facing a threat that we'll see is just as formidable, if not more so, than Virginia."

Viewers will learn more about this existential threat in "Handle With Care" before Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Althea (Maggie Grace) get to the bottom of this underground cult led by Teddy (series newcomer John Glover), who just might be the mortician-turned-serial killer hunted by John Dorie's (Garret Dillahunt) policeman father decades before the zombie apocalypse.

"Handle With Care" is now streaming on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, April 25, on AMC.

