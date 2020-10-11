Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Premiere: Refresher Video Recaps Season 5B

The past is dead in the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead, where the group of zombie apocalypse survivors led by Morgan Jones (Lennie James) has been torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie). Now dispersed across far-reaching settlements controlled by the Pioneers, the survivors — among them Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades), and Dwight (Austin Amelio) — will be tested by life behind Virginia's walls. An official refresher video recaps the events of Fear Season 5B, which ended with Virginia shooting Morgan point-blank and leaving him for dead at the zombie-swarmed Humbug's Gulch.

New characters introduced last season include Grace (Karen David), a power plant worker seemingly suffering from terminal radiation sickness, and Wes (Colby Hollman), an artist type surviving alone. Along with Walking Dead import Dwight, who headed west in search of missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista), Wes and Grace's time with the group was short-lived before being forced apart by Virginia.

"We're going to follow our characters on a very different journey — a far darker one — in Season 6," showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg said of the new season. "That required them to face not just an adversary who views the world in a way contrary to everything our heroes fought for [in Season 5], but also to find themselves in positions where their belief in the benevolent world they were fighting for will be challenged at every turn. The answer ultimately lied in having Virginia separate everyone, sending them to different corners of her apocalyptic domain."

Though divided, members of the group will pair off across the anthology-style sixth season described by executive producer Scott Gimple as a serialized story told through "very focused perspectives."

In Sunday's season premiere directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and scripted by Chambliss and Goldberg, "Mortally wounded Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn't."

Next Sunday, Alicia and Strand return in "Welcome to the Club." In the episode directed by Morgan actor James and scripted by Nazin Choudhury, "Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat, where an encounter with a new ally gives Strand an idea that could be the key to their freedom."

On October 25, Dwight partners with Althea (Maggie Grace) in "Alaska." In the episode directed by Strand actor Domingo and scripted by Mallory Westfall, "Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission for Ginny to follow a lead thought lost, but Al must choose between what she has now and what she's chasing."

Fear the Walking Dead returns with its Season 6 premiere, "The End Is the Beginning," tonight at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC, followed by a new episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.