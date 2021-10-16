Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Premiere Sneak Peek: Something in the Fog

What you can’t see won’t hurt you… it’ll kill you! There’s something in the fog in a scene from the Season 7 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. In the fallout of the ten nuclear warheads that Teddy Maddox (John Glover) detonated to bring about the end and the beginning in Season 6, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) towers over an out-of-the-ashes kingdom of his own making. But when he meets Will (series newcomer Gus Halper), a stranger with an unexpected connection to his past, Strand’s situation gets even murkier when he returns in “The Beacon.”

In the season premiere, airing October 17 on AMC and streaming now on AMC+, Strand and historian Howard (Omid Abtahi) reign from The Tower: a downtown Houston office building untouched by Teddy’s bombs and the pollution of their radioactive fallout. Strand fled there alone last season after trying to be the hero — by attempting to sacrifice former friend Morgan Jones (Lennie James) for his own glory.

“Strand has always had instincts for survival that have always been challenged by public opinion. And so I think that he has always tried to fall in, fall in line with other ideologies, and they didn’t make sense to him,” Domingo, now a producer on Season 7, said during Fear’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel this summer. “I think in that final episode of Season 6, I think what the writers designed and our collaboration meant that it was time for Strand to double down on his instincts and to understand exactly what he’s been doing has led to him still being alive, especially after nuclear fallout.”

But doubling down means another shocking move from Strand in “The Beacon” — one that threatens his relationship with his currently unaccounted for friend Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), last seen being locked away in Teddy’s underground bunker.

Fear's Season 7 premiere, "The Beacon," is now streaming on AMC+ and airs Sunday, October 17 on AMC.