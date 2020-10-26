✖

Fear the Walking Dead on Sunday reunited Dwight (Austin Amelio) and his "honey" Sherry (Christine Evangelista), but what happened to his wife in the time since she disappeared from The Walking Dead? The anthology-style sixth season of Fear will spill its guts when Dwight and Sherry return in November 8's episode 605, "Honey," where Morgan Jones (Lennie James) tries to prevent the couple from taking down Pioneer leader Virginia (Colby Minifie). Morgan is slowly recruiting his old friends for a perfectly-timed mutiny as he builds a new community, already home to Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) and her newborn daughter.

In "Alaska," Dwight and Althea (Maggie Grace) go AWOL when sent outside Virginia's settlements on a recon mission to figure out who or what is behind a series of unexplained deaths. When Al overhears radio chatter revealing CRM soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) is en route to a helicopter refueling drop site in the city, Dwight is determined to get Al to that helipad — which sits on the roof of a building filled with walkers and rats infected with bubonic plague.

"The bulk of this story is about Al trying to make it to the top of that tower so she can be with Isabelle again. And ultimately, it doesn't work out for her," showrunner Andrew Chambliss told EW. "But because she took that action, and because she ultimately made the right choice for Dwight — and also because Dwight selflessly invested everything of himself in trying to reunite Al with this mystery woman who she's told him very little about — it's almost like his karmic reward that he finds his wife. And we like that on a thematic level."

Disguising the episode-ending reveal was Al's hoped-for reunion with her old flame, who first appeared in last season's "The End of Everything."

"Just on a pure storytelling level, we thought if everyone's kind of investing in the idea of Al and Isabelle coming together again, they would never see that Sherry was just around the corner," Chambliss said. "And in terms of the question of where she's been and what she's been up to, that's something that we'll see very soon. Maybe in two weeks."

Dwight and Sherry's fairytale reunion might be short-lived, according to Amelio, who last appeared opposite Evangelista in a 2017 episode of The Walking Dead.

"I don't even want to spoil it for you. I don't know. I don't know. You've got to keep watching," Amelio told ComicBook.com. "Because things start happening with him because of her, some things that are good, some things that are bad. That's all I'll say."

