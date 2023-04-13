Fixer Upper: The Hotel Series Releases Teaser Trailer For Max

Chip and Joanna Gaines are checking Fixer Upper: The Hotel into the new Max streaming platform this summer. Yesterday saw Warner Bros. Discovery reveal a ton of new movies and TV shows coming to Max, and you knew the Gaines family would be along for the ride. CEO David Zaslav basically said as much last year. But, the new show, Fixer Upper: The Hotel holds some sentimental weight for the restoration duo and will provide some very solid entertainment for fans of Magnolia Network programming. Just a few blocks from their home base in Waco, the Grand Karem Shrine stood just collecting dust. But, with a little design inspiration, Chip and Joanna are going to restore the glory of the old hotel.

"For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about — hospitality, restoration and home," Chip and Joanna Gaines wrote in a press release. "We've always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay."

"Fans have been visiting Waco for years, but soon they will be able to do more than see a Fixer Upper – they can stay in one overnight!" Allison Page, Global President of Magnolia Network and DTC added. "With Fixer Upper: The Hotel, we're pulling back the curtain on one of the biggest projects Chip and Jo have ever undertaken and giving viewers a first look at a unique and storied space that will help define downtown Waco for years to come."

Warner Bros. Discovery Focused On Magnolia Network

Here's how Max describes the series: "For this one-of-a-kind project, Chip and Jo will bring the former Grand Karem Shrine building back to life and turn it into the premiere hotel destination in Waco complete with four floors of 33 bespoke guest rooms, a restaurant, ballroom event space and a rooftop terrace. Produced by the Gaineses' production company Blind Nil, the six-episode, half-hour series culminates in the grand opening of the new hotel."

"Chip and Jo have a huge fan base and that's because people trust them and want to spend time with them," Zaslav explained to Variety last year. "Everything they touch turns to gold, and we have no doubt the one-of-a-kind programming they and their talented team at Magnolia Network bring to life will prove to be an important driver for our upcoming combined streaming service. In fact, we're already seeing this with the launch of their newest project, 'Fixer Upper: The Castle,' on HBO Max, which quickly became a top-5 show, a great indicator of all that is to come."

Are you excited for more Fixer Upper? Let us know in the comments down below!