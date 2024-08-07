For All Mankind Adds New Amsterdam Star for Season 5

Apple TV+’s For All Mankind is adding another to its Season 5 cast. According to Deadline, the acclaimed space drama has cast New Amsterdam alum Tyler Labine for a recurring role in Season 5. For All Mankind was officially renewed for Season 5 earlier this year. A release date has not yet been announced. Labine is set to play Fred, a Mars Peacekeeper. No additional details have been released. Labine is the latest addition to the series cast, with Mireille Enos and Costa Ronin both having been previously announced additions.

Labine is best known for his five seasons playing Dr. Iggy Frome on New Amsterdam. His credits also include Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, Deadbeat, Animal Practice, and Mad Love. He also appeared in the Escape Room films and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

For All Mankind was created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi and is an alternative history of sorts, following a world picking up in a version of 1969 where the Soviet Union beats the United States to the moon and the space race doesn’t end, thus presenting an aspirational world with all new goals and challenges. Season 4 of the series saw the series advance to 2003 and to Mars.

A For All Mankind Spinoff Is In The Works

A For All Mankind spinoff series, Star City, is in the works. The series comes from For All Mankind creators and will be showrun by Nedivi and Wolpert.

A robust expansion of the For All Mankind universe, Star City is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward. Star City is created by Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi, and Ronald D. Moore. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Davis of Tall Ship Productions.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein and Kira Snyder. For All Mankind is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

All four seasons of For All Mankind are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.