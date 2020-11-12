Friends Reunion Special To Film In March

✖

Ahead of the launch of HBO Max one of the main selling points that WarnerMedia was preparing for the streaming service was that not only would there be the entire series of Friends available for streaming, but that a brand new reunion special would be exclusively available as well. The special was originally scheduled to happen in March of this year, and as we all know, the spread of the COVID-19 coroanvirus prevented filming on that project (and many others) from taking place. Now, series star Matthew Perry has taken to Twitter to confirm that the special will be shot in March of 2021, a full year after it was initially planned.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," Perry tweeted. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" The event was originally scheduled to take place in front of a live audience, another factor that made going through with its production earlier this year an impossibility. It's unclear if there will still be an audience behind the cameras when the special is shot but we'll no doubt learn more about it as the day approaches.

Perry will be joined by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow for the special along with series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. LeBlanc previously appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show (filmed prior to the production shutdown) and opened up about the project referring to it as "the six of us together talking about the good old days." The actor also said "we got the band back together without the instruments."

Earlier this summer it was revealed that Cox was actually a motivating factor for her co-stars to sign on for the special with the entire cast meeting at her Malibu beach house to hash it all out. The supposed reunion dinner was probably supposed to be a night for reminiscing, but things quickly took shape. WarnerMedia executives had discussed the plans with Cox earlier that day. Once they laid out their vision for the service, they let the actress’s cozy atmosphere and the power of nostalgia do the rest.

All 236 episodes of Friends are available now on HBO Max.