Funko Unveils a Monster Stranger Things Season 3 Pop Figure Lineup

The third season of Stranger Things on Netflix is creeping up fast on July 4th, and Funko is giving us a hint of what we might expect in their massive wave of new Pop figures and merch.

The standard lineup of Stranger Things Season 3 Pop figures includes dapper Jim Hopper dressed for a date, Lucas wearing casual attire, Dustin wearing his camp gear, Dungeons & Dragons-ready Will the Wise, Erica wearing the gear from the vent crawl scene in the trailer, Steve in his ice cream shop Ahoy hat, Eleven and Max dressed for the mall, and Eleven in bliindfold mode. All of those figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for May.

The exclusives from this wave include Eleven wearing a raincoat at Hot Topic, Dustin in a vest holding some sort of hammer contraption at Target (the same Pop will also be part of a GameStop bundle with a bonus t-shirt), a glow-in-the-dark Will the Wise at Target, and Dustin in a t-shirt at Walmart. Look for those Pops to hit their respective stores in the coming weeks.

In addition to the Pop figures, a Steve Harrington SuperCute Plush will hit Hot Topic, and a lineup of accessories like blankets, lunchboxes, mugs, notebooks, patches, and socks will hit Target. Again, those should be available soon.

On a related note, if you’re a Dungeons & Dragons fan that hasn’t played the official Stranger Things adventure yet, today would be a good day to give it a go. At the time of writing the Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set is available via Amazon and Walmart for only $15.99, which is 36% off the list price and good for an all-time low.

The Dungeons & Dragons Stranger Things Starter Set allows players “to experience the D&D adventure Stranger Things character Mike Wheeler created for his friends”. According to the description, the campaign is “Hunt for the Thessalhydra”, which would mean the campaign they played on Christmas Eve after Will’s return. It includes five Stranger Things character sheets that are based on classes used in the show (like Will the Wise and Dustin the Dwarf). It also includes two exclusive Demogorgon figures (one of which players can paint and customize), as well as detailed rules, an adventure book, and game dice. F

