Futurama Funko Pops Are Back

(Photo: Futurama Funko Pops )

It's been almost a decade since Funko last released Pop figures based on Futurama, but fans of the show should be used to long stretches without the Planet Express crew at this point. Fortunately, they're also used to revivals, and that's exactly what's happening with the Futurama Funko Pop lineup. New Pop figures of Philip J. Fry, Turanga Leela, Zapp Brannigan, an Bender are set to go up for pre-order today, September 12th at 12pm ET. A specialty series Bender with a Chase option is also expected to launch in the wave.

After the launch time, pre-orders will be available here at Entertainment Earth ($7.95 flat shipping fee that's free after $99 orders. Includes mint condition guarantee) and here on Amazon. If you haven't been watching season 12 of Futurama on Hulu, you need to sign up for a subscription right away as the new season is a true return to form. From the Comicbook review:

"Futurama Season 11 felt like a season of getting the band back together on Hulu, so to speak. While there were a few standout episodes, much of the season felt like both new and returning members of the cast and staff were trying to "find" what Futurama's voice was going to be for this new era. It was a season of both revival and experimentation, but now Season 12 is finally making use of all of that effort as Futurama is now firing on all cylinders again."

Futurama Season 12 made its premiere on Hulu July 29th. Hulu teases what to expect from the new episodes as such, "Following Hulu's critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance."

Futurama Season 12 will be introducing new guest stars including the likes of Danny Trejo, Tom Kenny, Ana Ortiz, Cara Delevingne, Bill Nye, Kyle Maclachlan, LeVar Burton, and more,

