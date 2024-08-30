Game of Thrones Spinoff Aegon’s Conquest Gets an Update

There’s a new update for one of HBO’s spinoffs of Game of Thrones. With Season 2 of House of the Dragon now concluded, we’re now in a waiting period for the third season to arrive. There are spinoffs such as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight up next in the pipeline, along with Aegon’s Conquest, which details how the Targaryen’s conquered Westeros and kicked off many of the events in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Mattson Tomlin, the writer of Aegon’s Conquest, recently revealed how his discussions with author George R.R. Martin are helping to shape the series.

“It starts with what George has done. I’ve now gotten to spend quite a bit of time with him, and there have been a lot of pinch-me moments of just kind of going through fire and blood, highlighting passages, and asking him, What did this mean? What is this? What I think it is. You know sometimes really grilling him going, I don’t understand, what’s happening here,” Tomlin told the Game of Thrones site Westerosies (via Nexus Point News).

“And then other times going, I think that it could mean this. But it’s really taking that text and treating it like it’s real history. That’s one of the things that my approach to it was to [that] fire and blood is written like a real history and these things happened. We know the history of Alexander the Great; we know the history of Napoleon. We know what the battles were. We know a lot of the people who died. We know in some cases what was said or what might have been said, but we don’t know everything,” he continued.

Tomlin concluded with, “For me, it’s about making sure that I respect George and I respect the text. And then also, it still has to be a dramatic story. Those characters have to go on a journey; they have to change; they have to go from a beginning to a middle to an end. Figuring out how to do all of that with the clues that that textbook has left for me and go, okay, I’m going to interpret this very real history and try to make it a really vivid show that hopefully people love and don’t hate, doing the best I can.”

George R.R. Martin has an issue with House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon creator George R.R. Martin is going to address his issues with House of the Dragon. That’s what he stated in a recent blog post, and while he didn’t give any clues as to what he found wrong with the Game of Thrones spinoff, he revealed that he will address it as some point in the future.

The main focus of the post covers his time in Santa Fe for “the Burning of Zozobra (the original Burning Man, for those of you who have never heard of him).” Martin also discusses how this has been a trying time not only for him, but for the entire world. “This has not been a good year for anyone, with war everywhere and fascism on the rise… and on a more personal level, I have had a pretty wretched year as well, one full of stress, anger, conflict, and defeat,” he says.

He then turns his attention to some of those things that have been causing him grief this year, and states how he’s not looking forward to writing about them, including House of the Dragon. “I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… but I need to do that too, and I will,” George states. “Not today, though. TODAY is Zozobra’s day, when we turn away from gloom.”