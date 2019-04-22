‘Game of Thrones’ Fans React to Night King Revelations
Game of Thrones pulled back the curtain on undead army leader the Night King (Vladimir Furdik), revealing he schemes to erase Westeros.
"He'll come for me. He's tried before, many times, with many Three-Eyed Ravens," Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) says in Sunday's episode. The Night King wants an "endless night," Bran warns.
"He wants to erase this world, and I am its memory."
As Sam (John Bradley) puts it, Bran's "memories don't come from books. And your stories aren't just stories. If I wanted to erase the world, I'd start with you."
In the coming third episode of Season 8, "The Night King Comes to Winterfell," the series' stars were pushed to their limits.
"Nothing can prepare you for how physically draining it is. It's night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn't stop," Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams told EW. "You can't get sick, and you have to look out for yourself because there's so much to do that nobody else can do… there are moments you're just broken as a human and just want to cry."
Added Der Jorah Mormont actor Iain Glen, "It was the most unpleasant experience I've had on Thrones."
"A real test, really miserable," Glen admitted.
"You get to sleep at seven in the morning and when you wake in the midday you're still so spent you can't really do anything, and then you're back. You have no life outside it. You have an absolute f—ked bunch of actors. But without getting too method [acting] about it, on screen it bleeds through to the reality of the Thrones world."
Game of Thrones airs its eighth and final season Sundays at 9 pm on HBO.
Slide 1
Night king out there like #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/32ffzM0Lxr— Diamond Rings and Fendi Sports Bras (@xicacha) April 22, 2019
prevnext
Bran waiting for the Night King to post up at the Godswood:#GameOfThrones #BranStark pic.twitter.com/sS54GRZMT1— Thomas Silverman (@tommy_silverman) April 22, 2019
Slide 2
Bran: Caw caw, bitch, I’m the Three-Eyed Raven. I see and know all.
Arya: Cool. Will this plan work against the Night King?
Bran:
#GameofThrones #ThronesYall #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/gXsWyG4Tli— Shannon (@shanruss07) April 22, 2019
prevnext
Night King preparing for The Battle of Winterfell.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iVHIQ6aVQP— ⋆ Ϝꍏ☈♄ꍏ◗ ⋆ ❄️🔥 (@ReaIJoker) April 22, 2019
Slide 3
The Night King chasing after Bran next episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/LLf89n6Xsy— Mary (@maryyyyyyBr) April 22, 2019
prevnext
Leaked footage of the Night King after next week’s battle#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/C91AEOKiLU— gabriel or, that bitch (@slight_chismoso) April 22, 2019
Slide 4
The banner Arya and Gendry will be carrying into battle against the night king #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FgbOrEisRR— dracarys (@kaseylugo) April 22, 2019
prevnext
When Theon is guarding Bran but sees the Night King: pic.twitter.com/UJfcL7476v— angelo dela cruz (@expressi0nless) April 22, 2019
Slide 5
My name, My Real name is Aegon Targaryen
Dany: Who told you?
Jon: Bran— danny (@daanyalraja) April 22, 2019
This is bran next week if the night king doesn’t get to him first 😭😭😭😭#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/MnB4E5iP9Q
prevnext
most wholesome episode out of all #GameofThrones episodes ever which means next week is going to be painful. Night King and Thanos on same week coming for our fictional favs pic.twitter.com/nm3up6t1CD— ✨ (@lamaonline) April 22, 2019
Slide 6
everybody in winterfell getting ready for the night king #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/dNqlTzezR2— rach (@benmarvelsolo) April 22, 2019
prevnext
This honestly finna be me next week when the Night King killin tf outta everybody 😫#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/BmxAnpxGtJ— gabriel or, that bitch (@slight_chismoso) April 22, 2019
Slide 7
#GameOfThrones
Everyone: The Night King is going to kill us all.
Bran: The Night King wants me because I'm the three-eyed raven.
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/7LsZZdR94U— Cäptäïn Märvël ︽✸︽🕷 (@xXGucciBitchXx) April 22, 2019
Jon giving Bran to the Night King so everyone can live #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/uyssELhI50— Chris Stormborn (@CLEChris26) April 22, 2019
-----0comments
Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.
In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child's Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!prev