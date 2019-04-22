‘Game of Thrones’ Fans React to Night King Revelations

Game of Thrones pulled back the curtain on undead army leader the Night King (Vladimir Furdik), revealing he schemes to erase Westeros.

"He'll come for me. He's tried before, many times, with many Three-Eyed Ravens," Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) says in Sunday's episode. The Night King wants an "endless night," Bran warns.

"He wants to erase this world, and I am its memory."

As Sam (John Bradley) puts it, Bran's "memories don't come from books. And your stories aren't just stories. If I wanted to erase the world, I'd start with you."

In the coming third episode of Season 8, "The Night King Comes to Winterfell," the series' stars were pushed to their limits.

"Nothing can prepare you for how physically draining it is. It's night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn't stop," Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams told EW. "You can't get sick, and you have to look out for yourself because there's so much to do that nobody else can do… there are moments you're just broken as a human and just want to cry."

Added Der Jorah Mormont actor Iain Glen, "It was the most unpleasant experience I've had on Thrones."

"A real test, really miserable," Glen admitted.

"You get to sleep at seven in the morning and when you wake in the midday you're still so spent you can't really do anything, and then you're back. You have no life outside it. You have an absolute f—ked bunch of actors. But without getting too method [acting] about it, on screen it bleeds through to the reality of the Thrones world."

Game of Thrones airs its eighth and final season Sundays at 9 pm on HBO.