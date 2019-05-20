Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Says Fans Are in Denial Over Reactions to Daenerys

Game of Thrones has come to an end and fans are going to be discussing the finale’s implications for some time. The discussions began with last week’s penultimate episode. The episode saw Daenerys Targaryen raze King’s Landing and install herself as the queen of the seven kingdoms. The finale explored the repercussions of those actions. SPOILERS for the finale follow.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington expects the show’s ending to be divisive but thinks fans are in denial about Dany’s fate. “I think it’s going to divide,” Harington tells Entertainment Weekly. “But if you track her story all the way back, she does some terrible things. She crucifies people. She burns people alive. This has been building. So, we have to say to the audience: ‘You’re in denial about this woman as well. You knew something was wrong. You’re culpable, you cheered her on.’”

He also admits he’s worried about how fans will see the ending in regards to the show’s treatment of its female characters. “One of my worries with this is we have Cersei and Dany, two leading women, who fall,” he says. “The justification is: Just because they’re women, why should they be the goodies? They’re the most interesting characters in the show. And that’s what Thrones has always done. You can’t just say the strong women are going to end up the good people. Dany is not a good person. It’s going to open up discussion but there’s nothing done in this show that isn’t truthful to the characters. And when have you ever seen a woman play a dictator?”

As for Jon Snow, it’s a tragic end. “This is the second woman he’s fallen in love with who dies in his arms and he cradles her in the same way,” Harington says. “That’s an awful thing. In some ways, Jon did the same thing to [his Wilding lover] Ygritte by training the boy who kills her. This destroys Jon to do this.”

Fans are already sharing their feelings about the Game of Thrones finale. They’re also freaking out about the plastic water bottle left in one of the shots in the episode. The conversation will likely continue all the way until the prequel series, set to film this summer, airs its first episode.

What did you think of the end of Game of Thrones? Are you looking forward to the upcoming prequel series?