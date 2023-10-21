Game of Thrones' Kit Harington To Star In Sherlock Creator's Adaptation of Another Arthur Conan Doyle Classic

Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss, who is also known for playing Mycroft Holmes in the series, is returning to the world of Arthur Conan Doyle for his annual Christmas ghost story for the BBC. According to Deadline, Gatiss has written an adaptation of Conan Doyle's Lot No. 249, which will star Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) and Freddie Fox (Slow Horses). The special comes after Gatiss adapted The Tractate Middoth in 2013, The Dead Room (2018), Martin's Close (2019), The Mezzotint (2021), and Count Magnus (2022). Filming on Lot No. 249 recently concluded in Hertfordshire, UK, and it is expected to air this winter on BBC.

"It's a serious delight for me to delve once again into the brilliant work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this time for the Christmas Ghost story," Gatiss shared. "Lot No. 249 is personal favourite and is the grand-daddy – or should that be Mummy? – of a particular kind of end of empire chiller: a ripping yarn packed with ghastly scares and who-knows-what lurking in the Victorian closet."

Harington will play Abercrombie Smith and Fox will play Edward Bellingham. The cast also included Colin Ryan (Boundless), John Heffernan (Dracula), James Swanton (Stopmotion), Jonathan Rigby (Father Brown), and Andrew Horton (Slotherhouse).

Stay tuned fore more updates about Lot No. 249.