Game of Thrones Actor Joins Yellowstone Prequel After Exiting The Rings of Power

Earlier this month it was announced that Joseph Mawle had departed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ahead of Season 2 of that series and now it seems he's headed to Yellowstone country. According to Variety, the actor has been cast in Yellowstone prequel series, 1923. Mawle is set to play Captain Shipley, a character described as "the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea." 1923 is set to debut on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18th. In addition to his role on The Rings of Power, Mawle is known for his role as Benjen Stark in Game of Thrones.

1923, like 1883 before it, is a prequel to Paramount Network's Yellowstone and tells the story of a previous generation of the Dutton family as they establish the titular ranch and empire. In addition to Mawle, the series stars Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, James Badge Dale, Sebastian Roche, Darren Mann, Michell Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves.

What is 1923 about?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann ("Animal Kingdom"), Michelle Randolph ("A Snow White Christmas"), James Badge Dale ("Hightown"), Marley Shelton ("Scream"), Brian Geraghty ("Big Sky"), Aminah Nieves ("Blueberry"), and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones").

When does 1923 debut?

1923 will debut on December 18th on Paramount+. In addition to the Dec. 18th premiere on Paramount+, Paramount Network will also host a linear airing of 1923's debut episode, immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone, as a special simulcast event.

