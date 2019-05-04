Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Says the Next Episode Is His Favorite

Some of us are still recovering after the harrowing events of “The Long Night,” but we don’t have much longer until the next epic episode in the final season of Game of Thrones. And if you thought the Battle of Winterfell was insane, the stars of the series are already teasing that there’s a lot more to come. In fact, Jon Snow actor Kit Harington just made a strong proclamation about the fourth episode airing this Sunday.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Harington explained that the upcoming episode might be his favorite one of the series and provided a pretty compelling reason why.

“One of my favorite episodes is 4 because the characters have seemingly got what they needed,” Harington said of the heroes who survived the war with the Night King. “The world is safe now. They’re celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you’re going, ‘This is only episode 4, something’s going to happen.’ And that’s the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There’s something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It’s so Shakespearian.”

Hmmmmm, what could Harington possibly be referring to? The fact that Cersei Lannister and her mercenaries are waiting to mop up the survivors, or perhaps something else? Perhaps the threat of the White Walkers is not yet finished?

That’s a growing theory among some fans, especially after Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. When asked if that threat was over and done with, Benioff flat out refused to answer the host, saying “We’re not going to answer that.”

Either way, it seems like the Night King is dead — for now, at least. And that was one of the most surprising turn of events of last week’s episode. Even Maisie Williams was surprised that her character Arya Stark got to deliver the killing blow.

“When we did the whole bit with Melisandre, I realized the whole scene with [the Red Woman] brings it back to everything I’ve been working for over these past 6 seasons — 4 if you think about it since [Arya] got to the House of Black and White,” Williams said. “It all comes down to this one very moment. It’s also unexpected and that’s what this show does. So then I was like, ‘F—k you Jon, I get it.’”

The final season of Game of Thrones continues this Sunday on HBO.

